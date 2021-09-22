Aztecs Set for MW Openers on the Road This Week
SAN DIEGO -- San Diego State opens its 23rd season of Mountain West volleyball competition this weekend when it hits the road to face Nevada and San José State. The Aztecs will square off against the Wolf Pack on Thursday, Sept. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. PT before engaging the Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 1 p.m. In addition to live stats, both contests will be streamed live via the Mountain West Network on GoAztecs.com.goaztecs.com
Comments / 0