Aztecs Set for MW Openers on the Road This Week

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State's Makayla Hansen has been named the Mountain West Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 20. Hansen led Boise State to an undefeated week as the Broncos upset No. 10 Utah (3-1), then followed with the Boise State Classic championship with victories over Santa Clara (3-0) and Oregon State (3-0). On the week, Hansen hit a combined .310 percent for 32 kills, three service aces, 24 digs, 10 block assists and 40.0 points during the three-match stretch. She recorded two double-doubles, the first versus No. 10 Utah and the second against Santa Clara. She averaged 3.2 kills, 0.30 service aces, 1.0 blocks and 4.0 points per set and earned all-tournament team honors.

BOISE, ID ・ 6 DAYS AGO