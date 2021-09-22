CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Diego, CA

Aztecs Set for MW Openers on the Road This Week

goaztecs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO -- San Diego State opens its 23rd season of Mountain West volleyball competition this weekend when it hits the road to face Nevada and San José State. The Aztecs will square off against the Wolf Pack on Thursday, Sept. 23, beginning at 6 p.m. PT before engaging the Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 25, starting at 1 p.m. In addition to live stats, both contests will be streamed live via the Mountain West Network on GoAztecs.com.

goaztecs.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Open Season at New Mexico

SAN DIEGO – The Aztec women's golf team kicks off the fall portion of their 2021-22 season on Monday when it plays in the Branch Law Firm/Dick McGuire Invitational at the University of New Mexico's Championship Course in Albuquerque, N.M. The 54-hole tournament will span two days with 36 holes...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
usdtoreros.com

Toreros Fall Against Aztecs

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego women's swimming team (0-1) opened the season with a loss to San Diego State in a pentathlon meet. The meet was held at the University of San Diego Sports Center Pool on Friday afternoon. The meet was a total time scored event, with the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
Nevada State
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Jose, CA
City
Temecula, CA
San Diego County, CA
Sports
County
San Diego County, CA
Local
California Sports
eastvillagetimes.com

San Diego State Aztecs vs Utah Utes – Week 3/Game Preview

For the second consecutive contest, the Aztecs will take on a Pac-12 team coming off a loss to the BYU Cougars. Last Saturday, the San Diego State Aztecs played on the road at Arizona, who lost to BYU 24-16. This Saturday, the Utah Utes will come to Dignity Health Sports Park on the heels of a 26-17 loss to the Cougars.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Bronco Sports

Ohlinger earns second-straight MW Offensive Player the Week honor

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Boise State's Lauren Ohlinger has been named the Mountain West Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 13 as announced by the conference office on Monday. The junior outside hitter led Boise State to its third-straight tournament title this past weekend as the Broncos won the Sacramento State Invitational in Sacramento, Calif. This is her second-straight player of the week accolade and third of her career.
BOISE, ID
Bronco Sports

Hansen named MW Offensive Player of the Week

BOISE, Idaho - Boise State's Makayla Hansen has been named the Mountain West Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week for Sept. 20. Hansen led Boise State to an undefeated week as the Broncos upset No. 10 Utah (3-1), then followed with the Boise State Classic championship with victories over Santa Clara (3-0) and Oregon State (3-0). On the week, Hansen hit a combined .310 percent for 32 kills, three service aces, 24 digs, 10 block assists and 40.0 points during the three-match stretch. She recorded two double-doubles, the first versus No. 10 Utah and the second against Santa Clara. She averaged 3.2 kills, 0.30 service aces, 1.0 blocks and 4.0 points per set and earned all-tournament team honors.
BOISE, ID
themw.com

MW Football Players of the Week - Sept. 20

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Fresno State senior quarterback Jake Haener has been tabbed the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week, while Utah State senior linebacker Justin Rice was named MW Defensive Player of the Week. Colorado State junior Cayden Camper earned MW Special Teams Player of the Week honors, while teammate defensive back Jack Howell was selected as MW Freshman of the Week.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Houston
vegas24seven.com

UNLV VOLLEYBALL NEWS: Paris Oliveira Named MW Defensive Player of the Week

UNLV VOLLEYBALL’S PARIS OLIVEIRA NAMED MOUNTAIN WEST DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK. Junior libero/defensive specialist helped Rebels to 2-0 record last week in Tempe en route to seventh-straight win and the Sparky Invitational title. @UNLVvball | MW Release | MW Video | Season Stats | Schedule | Tickets. UNLV volleyball’s...
TEMPE, AZ
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Terry Wilson Earns MW Offensive Player of The Week honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico quarterback Terry Wilson was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of The Week on Monday, after a solid performance in Saturday’s Rio Grande Rivalry victory over New Mexico State University, 34-25. Wilson went 26-for-37 in passing with 381 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. Wilson’s 381-yard mark was a career-high, surpassing his previous best by 114 yards at Kentucky. It was the 13th-most passing yards by a Lobo QB in school history, and the most passing yards since 2003 (Casey Kelly).
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Jose State#San Jos State#Texas Southern#Aztecs Set#Spartans#Sdsu#Uc Riverside#Fresno State#Mw#Unlv
247Sports

Fresno State QB Jake Haener named MW Player of the Week

Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener continues to rack up accolades and praise for his performance in the Bulldogs’ 40-37 win at No. 13 UCLA. On Monday, he was named the Mountain West’s Offensive Player of the Week. He is the first Bulldog QB to win the award since Marcus McMaryion in 2018.
FRESNO, CA
goaztecs.com

Four Aztecs Head to Cal Fall Invitational

SAN DIEGO – Four members of the San Diego State women's tennis team head to Berkeley, Calif. to compete in the 2021 Cal Fall Invitational on the campus of the University of California, Berkeley, Sept. 24-26. Matches will be held at both the Hellman Tennis Complex and the Channing Tennis Courts.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
goaztecs.com

Aztecs Complete Day One at North Ranch Invite

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. – A delegation of four San Diego State's men's tennis players opened the Aztecs' second tournament of the fall campaign at the North Ranch Invitational on Friday, splitting a pair of doubles matches before sweeping all four singles encounters on the courts of North Ranch Country Club.
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA
goaztecs.com

Aztec Football Ready for Towson on Saturday

* San Diego State looks for just its second 4-0 start in the last 40 seasons when the Aztecs face Towson, a member of the Colonial Athletic Association located in Towson, Md., Saturday at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. Game time is set for 12:30 p.m. PT, the earliest start for an Aztec home game since 2017.
CARSON, CA
goaztecs.com

Men’s Golf Wraps Up Husky Invitational

BREMERTON, Wash. -- San Diego State senior men's golfer Puwit Anupansuebsai (Nakhon Phanom, Thailand) fired a final-round 4-under-par 68 to finish in a tie for 11th at the Husky Invitational Tuesday on the par-72, 7,155-yard Olympic Course at Gold Mountain Golf Club. Anupansuebsai, who began Tuesday in a tie for...
BREMERTON, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy