Arrest Made In Miami Car Dealership Arson Attack

By CBSMiami.com Team
 4 days ago

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who police said intentionally set fire to several cars at a Miami dealership has been arrested.

Anthony Gregory, 40, has been charged with criminal mischief and arson.

It happened Tuesday, September 14th, at Magic City Auto on 8th Street.

Surveillance video shows a man walking around several cars before throwing liquid on the vehicles and then igniting it, according to his arrest report. A huge fire erupted as the man ran away.

Cars intentionally set on fire at Miami dealership.
(Source: Magic City Auto)

Miami firefighters said three cars caught fire and a fourth car was damaged by the heat.

At the time, investigators said they knew who they were looking for based on surveillance video from the lot and a nearby business. They added he’s a known criminal in the area.

“We’re a local business, we’re a family owned business, we help the community. We’ve never had any issues with anybody,” said Luis Olivares, who owns the car dealership.

A manager at the dealership in Little Havana estimated the fire caused $45,000 in damage.

CBS Miami

Davonte Barnes Charged In Mass Shooting Outside NW Miami-Dade Banquet Hall

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police have made their first arrest in the mass shooting outside a northwest Miami-Dade banquet hall over the Memorial Day weekend. Davonte Barnes, 22, faces three counts of first-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted murder. If convicted, he faces the death penalty. Barnes was arrested Thursday night. Miami-Dade police said he confessed to meeting with the suspects before the shooting and being a look out while it took place outside the El Mula Banquet Hall at 7630 Northwest 186th Street. In court on Fridday, Barnes told a Judge. “I need to get a lawyer. I have not...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Southwest Ranches Investigation, Police Won’t Say What They Are Looking For

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Davie police are remaining tight-lipped about a section of road in Southwest Ranches that is being dug up as part of an investigation. Chopper4 over the scene Friday spotted a piece of heavy equipment digging up a section of Mustang Trail between SW 136th Ave to Melaleuca Road. The dirt was placed in buckets and then several investigators sifted through it using screens. Southwest Ranches Investigation. (CBS4) Davie police would not say what they are looking for. “Davie Police Criminal Investigations Division is in the area of Southwest Ranches seeking evidence in relation to an ongoing investigation. No further details...
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
CBS Miami

Orange County Officials Searching For 19-Year-Old Miya Marcano

ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Officials in Orange County are looking for 19-year-old Miya Marcano. Marcano was last seen in the Arden Villas apartments in Orlando on September 24. CBS4 has learned that Marcano, who attends college in Central Florida, was on the way to Fort Lauderdale to meet up with her parents when she went missing. Officials in Orange County are asking if you see her to call their non-emergency line at (407) 836-4357 or dial 911.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Police Officer Christopher Delgado Charged With Battery On Girlfriend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami-Dade police officer is facing a battery charge after his girlfriend called 911 following an altercation back in June of this year. The incident report said it happened on June 19th at approximately 10 p.m. at officer Christopher Delgado’s SW Miami-Dade residence. Police said these officer’s girlfriend was trying to leave after being involved in an argument and that is when she said he struck her arm causing her to drop her phone. She told police that once the door opened, Delgado shoved her out of the residence and that is when she ran to the elevator to call 911. il The report said officer Delgado’s girlfriend suffered scratches to her nose, shoulder, and arms. Delgado turned himself in to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on August 25. He faces a battery charge. No word if the Delgado has been suspended.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man Riding Scooter Dies Following Crash With UPS Truck In Miami Beach

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Beach police is investigating a fatal crash between a scooter and a UPS truck on Thursday afternoon. Police said the man riding the scooter was not wearing a helmet. He was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he later died. The crash took place at around noon near 83rd Street and Harding Avenue. Police said the driver of the UPS truck stayed on the scene and was cooperating with authorities. Police have closed the roadway surrounding the crash while the investigation continues. No other details had been released by police.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Charges Upgraded To Felonies For Three Miami Beach Police Officers Accused Of Rough Arrest

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three of the five Miami Beach police officers who were charged after allegedly using excessive force during arrests at a Miami Beach hotel two months ago will have their charges upgraded to felonies. Officer Kevin Perez and Sgt. Jose Perez will be charged with third-degree felony battery. Officer Javier Serrano, who is also accused of writing a false police report about the incident, will be charged with a count of official misconduct, which is a third-degree felony. The new charges will be officially brought before a circuit court judge next week. “The Miami Beach police department has been made aware of...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

How’s This For A Photobomb? Palm Bay Cop Takes Selfie With Gator Stuck In Storm Drain

PALM BAY, Fla. (CBSMiami) – A Palm Bay police officer took a selfie with an alligator emerging from a storm drain. The police department posted the image to its Facebook page along with a funny caption. It read, in part: “When you’re just trying to take a normal sewer selfie and you get photobombed…..(At least he smiled 😬)” According to the post, the gator was actually stuck in the drain. The department enlisted the help of a trapper to get the big reptile unstuck.
PALM BAY, FL
CBS Miami

Georgia Doctor Thomas Wyatt Accused Of Molesting Boys Charged In Miami-Dade

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Georgia psychiatrist accused of molesting boys decades ago has been arrested. Dr. Thomas Wyatt, 65, from Chatsworth, Georgia, was extradited to Miami-Dade earlier this month and charged with two counts of sexual battery of a minor. A Miami-Dade man said Wyatt molested him and two of his friends back in the 1970s. The man when he did a Google search, he noticed that Wyatt was working in Georgia and a review from a mother who said she didn’t trust him with her child because he was inappropriate with her son. The man said he contacted his friends and they contacted the police. A bail hearing is set for October 1st.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

