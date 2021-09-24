Rain clears out, cooler temps move in for the weekend

For today, expect cloudy skies with a spot shower this afternoon. Rain clears out west to east for the rest of the afternoon. Highs will be 68 to 70 degrees.

For tonight, expect partly cloudy skies, cooler temps and a chance of a shower over the East End. Lows will be between 55 and 60 degrees.

On Saturday, it will be partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs will be between 70 to 75 degrees. Expect a chance of a shower over eastern Suffolk County with lows near 58 degrees.

Sunday will feature sun and clouds with highs near 75 degrees.