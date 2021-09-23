CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Return of the rush: Increase in traffic on LI drives push to get more commuters on trains

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OAWM2_0c5yXf2100

With some people back in the office and schools open once again, there's been an increase in traffic on Long Island roads and a push to get more commuters to take the train.

This month brought a new school year with students, teachers and staff all returning to the classroom, with many driving to get there.

At the same time, fewer people are working from home. It has added up to what some call brutal morning and evening commutes.

Part of the problem is that only about half of Long Islanders who used the railroad before the pandemic have returned to using it regularly.

To entice more commuters back, the railroad suspended the peak fare surcharge until the end of the year.

Approximately 300,000 Long Islanders commuted by train before the pandemic. This month, ridership hit around 150,000, which is a record since the pandemic began but still less than normal.

"We want everyone to know that the railroad is more reliable than it's ever been...that it's safe and that they can use it because we know that traffic congestion has hit pre-pandemic, if it hasn't gone beyond pre-pandemic levels, " LIRR President Phillip Eng says.

Comments / 0

Related
ny.gov

Governor Hochul Announces Subway and Commuter Railroads Break Pandemic Ridership Records as More Riders Return to Offices and School

Records Set on Monday, Sept. 13, with 2.77 Million Subway Riders and 122,504 on Metro-North. LIRR and Metro-North Carried More Than 100,000 Customers Every Weekday after Labor Day. Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the New York City Subway, Metro-North Railroad and Long Island Rail Road broke pandemic-era ridership records...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Number of commuters increases especially in vehicles

NEW YORK — For months, riders and drivers have been hearing the number of commuters and visitors is expected to increase after Labor Day. On Tuesday, there will be a new option for some. The protected bike lane on the Manhattan-bound side of the Brooklyn Bridge is expected to open officially.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC 4

Driving to Vegas? Be ready for traffic on I-15

LITTLEFIELD, Arizona (ABC4) – If you’re driving south on I-15 toward Nevada, be prepared for traffic. This is because the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is updating the Virgin River Bridge in Littlefield, just 30 miles from St. George. “The bridge is narrowed down to one lane in each direction,...
LITTLEFIELD, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Congestion#Commuters#Driving#Trains#Long Islanders
KAAL-TV

Unbelted drivers contribute to increase in traffic deaths

(ABC 6 News) -Public safety officers are speaking out and pleading with people. They're asking the public to put on seatbelts and avoid distracted driving. The state is starting a new click it or ticket campaign After the pandemic decreased the need to drive for over a year, we're back to normal traffic levels according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. The roads are busy.
TRAFFIC
NBC Bay Area

Crash Blocks Lanes, Snarls Commute Traffic Across Bay Bridge

The Bay Bridge commute was at a standstill early Friday after a crash shut down at least two lanes in the westbound direction, near Yerba Buena Island. The California Highway Patrol issued a Sig-alert at about 5 a.m. for travelers coming out of the East Bay on westbound Interstate 80.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
kentwired.com

Traffic safety will increase with more roundabouts in Kent, East Main Street project

A public meeting was held at the Kent State Student Center Thursday evening to discuss construction plans for safer and less congested traffic toward East Main Street. James Bowling, superintendent of the city of Kent’s engineering department, addressed the community with traffic proposals, which he has been working on since December 2017.
KENT, OH
wbrc.com

GRAPHIC: Woman dragged, killed by commuter train

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A woman was killed after being dragged by a commuter train in San Francisco. BART Dispatch announced an emergency at the Powell Street station Monday afternoon. “It was pretty traumatic,” Mike Sim said. Sim was trying to head home on BART after work when he saw...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Carscoops

Woman Rushing To Cross The Tracks Runs Back And Nearly Gets Struck By Train

All too often we see drivers trying to race through train crossings, putting not only themselves but also those around them at risk. Recently, there was an extremely close call at a crossing in the Netherlands but it didn’t involve a motorist but a pedestrian. Footage of the near-miss was...
TRAFFIC
woodvillageor.gov

Traffic Update: 238th Drive Project

Westside Path Closure – The path on the west side of 238th Drive will remain closed until the middle of next week, due to a change in the paving schedule. A section of the asphalt path needs to be repaired before it reopens. Grinding at Treehill Drive Entrance – Grinding...
TRAFFIC
nbc16.com

'The Happy Flagman': Traffic flagger brings smiles to commuters

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Roadwork and construction can mess with any commute, but drivers say one worker in Putnam County is helping ease some of that tension. Leon Brock, a traffic flagger for the Nitro-St. Albans Interstate 64 improvement project, always seems to have a smile on his face, and people have taken notice.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
CBS Baltimore

MVA’s Bus Driver Day To Streamline Process For Applicants To Get Commercial License

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A school bus driver shortage is affecting states across the country including Maryland. In response, Gov. Larry Hogan has directed the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to take steps to make sure school bus drivers are able to obtain proper testing and credentials as quickly as possible. Saturday, the MVA hosted Bus Drivers’ Day, a day where applicants could take their Commercial Drivers’ License test in a streamlined process in hopes of getting them behind the wheel of a school bus as quickly as possible. Cassidy McMenamin comes from a long line of bus drivers. “My grandmother...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
News 12

Slippery leaves. Dark roads. Prepare for fall driving risks with 17 safety tips

Autumn is here! It's the return to colorful leaves, football season and pumpkins. But, the beginning of fall also comes with potential driving risks, including unpredictable weather conditions, slippery roads, decreased daylight, fog and sun glare, according to AAA. Prepare for fall driving risks with these safety tips from AAA:
TRAFFIC
PLANetizen

Getting to Work: New Commute Duration Heatmaps

The Mineta Transportation Institute’s new interactive Commute Duration Dashboard, illustrates commute duration (average minutes per commute), plus key demographic information including income, gender and race, for most U.S. communities. From the dashboard's abstract:. Transportation planning is shifting from mobility-based to accessibility-based analysis. Mobility-based planning evaluates transportation system performance based primarily...
TRAFFIC
News 12

News 12

14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy