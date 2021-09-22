Great Birthday Party Places for Preschoolers in Manhattan

You won't be long into your parenting journey before you realize your toddler has a more robust social life than you. Once your kid hits preschool, your weekends are no longer your own. Instead, you'll be toting your kid from one party place to another—and maybe classes, too. I've been at the game for more than a decade and have ushered three kids to countless soirees around New York City. I've seen my fair share of the city's kid-party venues, so I'm rounding up a sampling of Manhattan's best-of-the-best to recommend for your preschooler's next birthday party.