New TV series to seek cast in Wadesboro

Following the release of a recent teaser, Amazon Prime Video has unleashed a full trailer for their upcoming adaptation of the novel I Know What You Did Last Summer, which gives audiences an even better taste of the terror in store for them with the upcoming series. Much like the 1997 film adaptation of the novel, this new take on the concept features a cast of emerging stars, but with this being a series instead of a feature film, the mystery will be expanded and explored in all-new and unexpected ways. Check out the full trailer for I Know What You Did Last Summer below before the first four episodes premiere on Amazon Prime Video on October 15th.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO