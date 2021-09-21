New TV series to seek cast in Wadesboro
WADESBORO — An Anson County native has a key role in a new sitcom which will soon holding a casting call in the area. Belinda Kendall recently became the managing director for a Beverly Hills, California-based full-service production company, Prejean Productions, which is still in its early stages of development. One of its first programs will be "The Enablers," which Kendall wants to feature Anson County talent. The show will "examine entertainers who capitalized, for better or worse, on being enabled by those around them," according to Aaron Prejean, owner of Formula Oil Engineering and founder of Prejean Productions.independenttribune.com
