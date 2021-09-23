CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

STORM WATCH: Late-night heavy rain brings threat of flash flooding for the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Severe thunderstorms late Thursday night into early Friday could cause flash flooding and damaging winds for parts of the Hudson Valley.

Thursday night brings the possibility of strong to isolated severe thunderstorms with high risk of heavy rain, moderate to high risk of localized flooding and medium risk of high winds. Temperatures will be in the low-60s.

A few early morning showers start Friday before they clear late morning. The afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

Both Saturday and Sunday will consist of mainly sunny to partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low-70s.

NEXT: Strong to isolated severe thunderstorms possible after 5 p.m. through around midnight. Then, sunshine breaks out later tomorrow morning.

FORECAST:

TODAY: STORM WATCH: Mostly cloudy with spotty showers to start. Best severe storm chance is west of the Hudson River. Flash flooding, damaging gusts, low risk for a tornado in any severe storms. Highs around 78. Lows around 63.

FRIDAY: A few early morning showers, but clearing arrives mid to late morning. Mostly sunny into the afternoon. Highs around 73 degrees.

FIRST WEEKEND OF FALL:

SATURDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy - 74.

SUNDAY: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs around 73.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds - 74.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

