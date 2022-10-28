ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Candle Junkies Rejoice: Sephora's Advent Calendars Are Here, But Not for Long!

By Tamara Kraus and Kristine Fellizar
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Christmas in July may be an official thing, but the holidays-in-October vibes are strong right now. Gifts are dropping left and right ( thank you, Nordstrom! ), but the item that has us more excited than the night before Christmas? Advent calendars . These countdown gifts have gotten pretty fancy since we had them as kids. In fact, the adult versions just might give the kid’s versions a run for their money since there’s literally an advent calendar for everything. If you’re just as beauty -obsessed as we are, there’s no better place to shop advent calendars than Sephora . Right now, they’re all on sale during Sephora ’s Holiday Savings Event!

Just recently, Sephora’s luxe advent calendars have made their 2022 debut, and let’s just say, the lineup this year is amazing. The celeb-loved Charlotte Tilbury is back with a gorgeous treasure chest filled with full and trial size versions of the brand’s best-selling products. Or if you’re a candle-holic, you’ll want to snatch up Voluspa’s 12 Day Advent Calendar, which is overflowing with mini candles to help you light up the holiday season.

If you ask us, we recommend checking out the Sephora Favorites 25 Days of Beauty Must-Haves calendar. Not only does it have top brands like Briogeo, Lancôme, Clinique, Too Faced, and Grande Cosmetics, it’s also a really great value at just $85 for nearly $300 worth of products.

But of course, this is just the beginning, and we hope to see more glam advent calendars join the lineup in the upcoming weeks. In the meantime, you don’t want to take any chances—add these to your cart because we know these will sell out before you know it. Plus, Sephora’s huge holiday sale is going on right now, so you can save up to 20% off these beauty advent calendars, depending on your Insider status.

With that, check out all the must-have advent calendars below or shop ’em all here!

Charlotte Tilbury

This 12-piece advent calendar is wrapped in such a glam set of drawers. You’ll get all of the Charlotte Tilbury favorites , including a Matte Revolution lipstick (a personal fave!), the ultra-hydrating Magic Cream that’s beloved by so many celebs, the TikTok-viral Hollywood Beauty Light Wand, and so much more. The set is valued at nearly $300, so you’re saving about $100 here. This luxe option is a must-have for you or the beauty superfan in your life.

Charlotte's Diamond Chest of Beauty Stars $200 Buy now

Benefit Cosmetics

Benefit’s Mini Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar has all the best products at a fraction of the price they are regularly. Included are 12 best-selling products including the BADgal BANG! Mascara (another personal fave), the 24-HR Brow Setter, and the Hoola Bronzer, all in “pocket-friendly” sizes. It’s a great introductory set for fans or anyone who’s new to the brand and curious to try it out. The set is valued at $142, but you can get it today for $65.

Benefit Cosmetics Mini Sincerely Yours, Beauty Advent Calendar Set $65 Buy now

L’Occitane

The fan-favorite L’Occitane Holiday Advent calendar is back and better than ever before. This year, there are 24 “irresistible” gifts inside, including many of the brand’s nourishing shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and hand creams. Winter is coming, and you’ll be ready for it with this incredible set. It’s valued at $115, but priced at just $80.

L'Occitane Best of L'Occitane Skincare Advent Calendar $80 Buy now

Voluspa 12 Day Advent Calendar

Not into face masks and makeup? Then this next-level set of Voluspa’s mini candles has your name all over it. You’ll get to light up some delicious scents including Sparkling Cuvée, Panjore Lychee, Goji Tarocco Orange, and fall-fave, Spiced Pumpkin Latte.

Voluspa 12 Days Advent Calendar $75 Buy now

Sephora Collection

Sephora Collection’s Wishing You Advent Calendar is already gaining popularity on TikTok, it’s guaranteed to sell out again this year. The calendar comes with 24 products including makeup, skincare, and beauty tools. It’s valued at over $100, but is priced at $45. It’s a great treat-yourself-gift for the holiday season.

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent Calendar $45 Buy now

Sephora Favorites

You can’t beat the value of the Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar, especially since it’s packed with 25 shopper-loved products from Lancôme, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Clinique, Laneige, Laura Mercier, Sol De Janeiro, Supergoop!, Summer Fridays, and Too Faced, to name a few. There’s makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrance. Best part is, it’s valued at $271, but you can get it for just $85. Incredible!

Sephora Favorites Advent Calendar $85 Buy now

