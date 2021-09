I’ve slowly turned into NWR’s resident videogame photographer. A title I actually like to take in quite some stride. Photography oriented games or games featuring elaborate photography mechanics always pique my interests. It’s been a bit of a mixed bag so far this year for photography titles on the Switch. From the incredible Umurangi Generation to the incredibly disappointing Beasts of Maravilla Island to the slightly lackluster in options New Pokémon Snap, it hasn’t been the best year of photography on the Switch so far. So my excitement going into TOEM, a game that was revealed at last month’s indie world showcase, was pretty high. Time to see how much depth there is to this diorama.

