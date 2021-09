Kena: Bridge of Spirits is a PlayStation console exclusive that is also available on PC, so which platform is the best for this new game?. If you are opting to buy Kena: Bridge of Spirits, you will need to purchase it on PC through the Epic Games Store and not Steam. For users on the PlayStation consoles, they don’t have to ponder over their purchase since it is a cross-generation product. The game is playable on the PS4 and PS5. If you want the best possible experience, which is in 60 FPS, PS5 is the ideal platform.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO