Some Disney Fans Upset Over Jessica Rabbit Getting A New Look

By Russ Burlingame
ComicBook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Disney announced that they would be updating one of their rides to reflect a more contemporary sensibility. And to the surprise of absolutely no one, this week there are angry fans making dramatic declaration and petitions on the internet. The Roger Rabbit Car Toon Spin is being updated to remove Jessica Rabbit as a "damsel in distress' and kidnap victim, and instead reintroduce her as a detective in her own right. The character, based on femme fatales from noir novels and the golden age of Hollywood, Jessica's sex appeal was central to her character in the 1988 movie Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, and has inspired countless cosplay imitators in the years since.

comicbook.com

