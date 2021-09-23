CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court hearing for suspect in Arlington student's fatal stabbing changed to October

By News 12 Staff
The 18-year-old accused of fatally stabbing an Arlington High School junior last week is now expected to be in court early next month.

Nestor Ortiz-Ocampo , from the City of Poughkeepsie, will appear in Lagrange Town Court on Oct. 5 after his preliminary hearing was canceled Thursday.

Ortiz-Ocampo is facing a manslaughter charge for allegedly stabbing and killing 16-year-old Quraan Smith, during a fight that happened last Friday after a home football game.

Smith's family is planning to hold a candlelight vigil for their son this Sunday at 7 p.m. at Waryas Park in Poughkeepsie.

RELATED: Students return to Arlington High School for first time since classmate's fatal stabbing

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

