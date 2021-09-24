CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsame Abdihoosh Charged In Fatal Shooting At Busy East St. Paul Shopping Area

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 9 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A St. Paul man has been charged in connection to the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jarrid Neadeau-Lyons on the city’s east side on Thursday afternoon, marking St. Paul’s 28th homicide of 2021.

Warsame Ahmed Abdihoosh, 24, has been charged with second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony assault.

According to the criminal complaint, Abdhoosh was at the BP gas station on the 1700 block of Suburban Avenue and went inside to give the cashier a “hard time,” as he was having trouble purchasing gas.

Neadeau-Lyons’ girlfriend, who knew the cashier, said she felt obligated to say something in the cashier’s defense, but Abdihoosh allegedly threatened to spit on her. She told Neadeau-Lyons, who then went out to confront Abdihoosh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pwGz2_0c5wx3cu00

Credit: Ramsey County

According to surveillance video, Neadeau-Lyons swung at Abdihoosh, and Abdihoosh shot him several times.

When police officers arrived at the gas station, they found state troopers proving live-saving support to Neadeau-Lyons. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died. His cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

An officer then spoke to Abdihoosh, and he turned himself in. In a post-Miranda interview, he admitted to grabbing his stolen 9mm handgun and firing a round at Neadeau-Lyons.

If convicted, Abdihoosh could face a maximum of 80 years in prison.

Comments / 21

art logue
8d ago

Boy, aren't we all glad that the Biden administration concentrating on such a large problem such as white Supremest. I feel so much safer now!

Reply
8
jim
8d ago

What race is the shooter? I’ll bet he’s one of those white supremacy people the govt tells us are so threatening.

Reply
6
Hermion
8d ago

Somalians are violent. They really think people who aren’t Muslim are evil and deserve what they get.

Reply
5
 

