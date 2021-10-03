CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

2021 CMA Awards predictions: Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett lead top races

By Jaime Rodriguez
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWmpm_0c5wpYNG00

The 2021 CMA Awards are on November 10, honoring the best in country music. So as we anticipate one of the Nashville’s biggest nights, let’s analyze the album, single, song, and music video categories to see which country superstars might get a taste of CMA glory.

SEE 2021 CMA Awards nominations list: 55th Annual Country Music Association nominees led by Chris Stapleton, Eric Church

Album of the Year

This award will likely go to Chris Stapleton ’s “Starting Over.” He is a previous category winner, winning for both “Traveller” (2015) and “From A Room, Volume 1” (2017). “Starting Over” was also met with great reviews and notched two country hits, including the title track, which reached the top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. Stapleton’s only competition here will be Morgan Wallen ’s “Dangerous: The Double Album,” which could’ve won if it weren’t for the whole controversy surrounding Wallen . Even though Wallen got a nom, he missed a couple other key categories he was eligible in , while Stapleton got in everywhere he could have.

Besides that, Stapleton already beat Brothers Osborne ‘s “Skeleton” at the ACMs, showing the popularity of “Starting Over” in the industry, and the other two albums here (“29” by Carly Pearce and “Heart” by Eric Church ) haven’t had nearly as much prominence or success. Stapleton will likely continue his sweep into the Grammys, unless Kacey Musgraves ‘s “Star-Crossed” (which wasn’t eligible for this year’s CMAs since the deadline was June 30) upsets.

SEE Women underrepresented in the CMA Awards nominations … again

Single of the Year

This category typically goes to very big hits, so we might cross out Ashely McBryde ’s “One Night Standards” (which was a country success, but not to the extent of the other four). Furthermore, ever since 2000, only three Single of the Year winners weren’t also nominated for Song of the Year: Johnny Cash ’s “Hurt,” which wasn’t eligible since it was a cover, Lady Antebellum ’s “I Run To You,” and Florida Georgia Line ’s “Cruise.” That might rule out Chris Young and Kane Brown ’s “Famous Friends” for the win as well. That leaves us with “The Good Ones” by Gabby Barrett , “Starting Over” by Stapleton, and “Hell of a View” by Church. I will play it safe and go with Barrett, since her song is the biggest hit nominated, and she’s now proven to voters that she won’t be a one-hit wonder after her smash last year, “I Hope.”

Song of the Year

Contrary to the prior category, songs only nominated for Song of the Year do often win (Musgraves’s “Follow Your Arrow,” Miranda Lambert ‘s “Over You,” Luke Combs ‘s “Beautiful Crazy,” Lee Brice ‘s “I Drive Your Truck”). This, on top of the fact that it’s the biggest hit nominated and by a previous category winner, will likely ensure an easy win for Combs’s “Forever After All.” Don’t underestimate Stapleton’s “Starting Over” though.

SEE So the CMA Awards decided to nominate Morgan Wallen after all

Musical Event of the Year

There’s no clear trend in this category. Sometimes they go for the biggest hit in the category (like Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus ‘s “Old Town Road”), and sometimes they simply don’t ( Glen Campbell and Willie Nelson ‘s “Funny How Times Slip Away”). And while this winner rarely matched the same category at the ACMs, it did last year when both groups picked “I Hope You’re Happy Now” by Carly Pearce and Lee Brice , so that stat is likely irrelevant now. I’m going to go with “Famous Friends,” since it’s also nominated for Single of the Year and was a major commercial success, with a possible upset being “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Miranda Lambert and Elle King . King’s previous country hit, “Different For Girls” with Dierks Bentley , won this category in 2016.

Video of the Year

This category typically goes to videos with great cinematography and often memorable concepts or stories. So my bet here is Kelsea Ballerini and Kenny Chesney ’s “Half of My Hometown.” Its story might be relevant to a lot of voters, who likely had to move away from their hometowns to work in the industry. Brothers Osborne’s “Younger Me” also has a strong premise, but it could rankle conservative voters (it’s about coming out of the closet, set in front of the Tennessee State Capitol Building). The other video here that stands out is Dierks Bentley ’s “Gone,” which features Bentley in various TV and movie parodies as he nurses a heartbreak. That could win as well.

PREDICT the CMA winners now; change them until November 10

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs . Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Make your CMA predictions so that insiders can see this year’s contenders are faring in our CMA odds. You can keep changing your predictions until winners are announced. And join the discussion on this and more taking place right now with Hollywood insiders in our music forums . Read more Gold Derby entertainment news .

Comments / 3

Related
Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year

The jury is out. If Morgan Wallen ends up winning Album Of The Year at the CMA Awards this year, he won’t be able to get up on stage and accept his trophy. Why? Because he isn’t allowed to come. According to the Los Angeles Times, Morgan Wallen will not be able to attend the ceremony this coming November, the first time in history that an artist has been banned from the awards. That includes walking the red carpet, attending […] The post Morgan Wallen Will Be Banned From Attending The CMA Awards This Year first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
kizn.com

Reba McEntire Is Out As Host For The CMA Awards

The CMA Awards are just over a month away on November 10, 2021. The host has yet to be announced, but according to Billboard, it won’t be Reba McEntire. In a recent interview, Reba confirmed this by saying that to her knowledge, she was not the host. It looks like they DO have a name, and they are expecting to share it within the next few weeks.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

2022 Grammys country predictions: Clash of titans Kacey Musgraves and Chris Stapleton?

This has been an exciting year for country music. From the returns of acclaimed singer-songwriters like Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves to some massive chart successes for acts like Gabby Barrett, Walker Hayes, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen, it’s safe to say the genre is having a resurgence. With that in mind, the competition for even a nomination at the Grammys is tightening up, so let’s take a look at the likeliest contenders. The biggest country players this year will likely be Musgraves and Stapleton. Both artists have previously swept the country field for their respective albums “Golden Hour” and “Traveller,”...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Kenny Chesney
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Luke Combs
Person
Chris Stapleton
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Gabby Barrett
Person
Lee Brice
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Kelsea Ballerini
B105

Randy Travis Named 2021 CMT Artist of a Lifetime

Randy Travis is set to become the sixth Artist of a Lifetime during the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year ceremony in October. The Hall of Famer was named as this year's honoree on Thursday (Sept. 30). Previous CMT Artist of a Lifetime recipients are Merle Haggard, Kenny Rogers, Shania...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Awards#Traveller#Cmas
HollywoodLife

Gabby Barrett Stuns In Strapless Black Gown As Honoree At ‘CMT Artists Of The Year’

As one of CMT’s Artists of the Year in 2021, Gabby Barrett shined bright while attending an event to celebrate the honorees on Oct. 13. Gabby Barrett looked absolutely stunning while attending the CMT Artists of the Year event on Oct. 13 in Nashville. The blonde beauty, who was one of seven honorees at the event, walked the red carpet in a strapless black dress with an animal print. She paired the look with matching, shoulder-length gloves, and had her hair pulled back with two tendrils left hanging down to frame her face.
MUSIC
Kentucky New Era

Best of Chris Stapleton Performances at CMT Artists of the Year

Relive Chris Stapleton's performance of "Nobody To Blame" (2015), “Whiskey And You" (2016), and "Broken Halos" (2017) from CMT Artists of the Year. Don't miss the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year on Wednesday at 9/8c on CMT where we're honoring Chris Stapleton and other country stars!. Paramount+ is here!...
CELEBRITIES
Wide Open Country

'The Good Ones': The Story Behind The Hit Gabby Barrett Song

Gabby Barrett burst into the country music world with her explosive hit, "I Hope," released in 2019. The song and its remix with Charlie Puth earned the American Idol alum her first No. 1 hit as well as a CMT Award and two Billboard Music Awards. In addition to those accolades, the song's official music video boasts more than 111 million views, the version with Puth has 16m views and other lyric videos and performance videos of the song boast from 1m views up to 1.7m views. "I Hope" also showed off Barrett's vocal prowess, which she'd go on to showcase yet again on the sweet love song "The Good Ones," released in June 2020.
ENTERTAINMENT
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Thomas Rhett, Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 2 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $35-$133 • More info livenation.com. New country music superstar Thomas Rhett brings his “Center Point Road Tour” to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre this weekend. “I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” he said in a statement. “We’ve dreamt about this moment for a long time, and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share.” By Kevin C. Johnson.
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Celebrities
themusicuniverse.com

55th Annual CMA Awards returns Nov 10th

Tickets to Country Music’s Biggest Night available Nov 1st. The Country Music Association has announced that The 55th Annual CMA Awards will return to Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, November 10th. The show will air live on the East Coast at 8 pm and be taped delayed for West Coast viewers.
NASHVILLE, TN
mainstreet-nashville.com

CMA Awards to be held at Bridgestone with public tickets available

The annual CMA Awards are set to return for its 55th edition, one where the public is free to return to see the stars align at Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 10. After a year where the awards show opted for a smaller, private ceremony at Music City Center in light of COVID-19, a limited number of tickets will be made available to the public via Ticketmaster beginning Nov. 1 at 10 a.m.
ENTERTAINMENT
wbwn.com

Chris Stapleton Gets a New Guitarist for His Appearance on The Tonight Show

Did you catch Chris Stapleton on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week?. As Jimmy Fallon introduced Chris, he shared the story of how Dave Cobb, who would normally be playing guitar couldn’t make the trip to New York. So, with his musical skills well known, Jimmy offered to step in on the performance of “You Should Probably Leave.”
CELEBRITIES
CMT

Gabby Barrett Honored, Performs “The Good Ones” At 2021 “Artists Of The Year”

As introduced by contemporary Christian icon Michael W. Smith, Gabby Barrett — as accompanied by her husband Cade Foehner on guitar, plus a pianist and violinist — performed her current soaring hit ballad, “The Good Ones,” before being honored live at the 2021 CMT Artists of the Year event. The song’s poignant lyrics about finding a mate that one is proud to call their own was highlighted by Foehner seated stage right, in the shadows of the “I Hope” vocalist.
MUSIC
CMT

Chris Stapleton Honored By Boyz II Men At 2021 “Artists Of The Year” Event

2021 CMT Artists of the Year honoree Chris Stapleton noting that 544 days passing between his live performances due to the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the level of heart and passion the Starting Over vocalist has for his craft as a country superstar. However, Nashville actress Connie Britton stating that six years had passed since Chris Stapleton was honored — for the first of now, four times — as a CMT 2021 Artist of the Year noted the breadth and scope of his career’s success.
MUSIC
weisradio.com

Chris Stapleton teams with Carlos Santana on uplifting “Joy”

Chris Stapleton and Carlos Santana are bringing the “Joy.”. The Grammy winners have teamed up on an uplifting new song where Carlos’ signature guitar playing takes center stage alongside Chris’ vocals. Written and produced by the country singer, the song was inspired by the fear stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
MUSIC
GoldDerby

GoldDerby

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

Gold Derby predicts winners of Oscars and Emmys, fave TV shows (The Voice, Survivor, Game of Thrones). Make your predictions. Win prizes.

 https://www.goldderby.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy