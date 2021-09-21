CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

Andrew Francis Heimann

Hays Daily News
 10 days ago

Hays - Andrew Francis Heimann, 30, Hays, died Tuesday, September 21, 2021 in rural Ellis County. He was born July 6, 1991 in Shawnee, the son of Bill and Teresa (Becker) Heimann. He was a 2010 graduate of TMP-M High School and earned his Registered Nursing degree from NCK-Tech and a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing from Fort Hays State University. Andrew worked as a surgical nurse with the heart team at HaysMed. On August 3, 2013 he was united in marriage to Elizabeth A. Reifschneider in Hutchinson. His memberships included St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church and the St. Nicholas of Myra Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed recreational sports, working out at the gym, music, playing his guitar, and was an avid KC Chiefs and Royals fan. Andrew enjoyed woodworking and home improvement and especially loved being outdoors with his son Eli, fishing, and hunting.

