CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Impossible Pork released, “beating the animal again”

By Chris Burns
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SSDii_0c5vnpyG00

Impossible Foods released their first commercially available Impossible Pork product today. This is the latest meat-like products from the company, Impossible Port Made From Plants. The first place this food will be available is at the Momofuku Ssäm Bar at Pier 17 in New York City, NY, USA, as served by Chef David Chang. After that, it’ll be available in places like Hong Kong starting on October, and Singapore later this year.

Why, in the world, would anyone want to eat something that tastes like meat, but is made with plant products? As Impossible Foods appears to be proving with release after new release of “Impossible” foods, consumers really, truly do want to eat this non-meat meat.

According to Impossible Foods, the product they call Impossible Pork uses 81-85% less water, 66-82% less land, and generates 73-77% less greenhouse gas emissions than ground pork from pigs. That’s according to their own ISO conforming Life Cycle Assessment.

Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods continued to use the phrase “beat the animal” in his commentary on this release. “Earlier this month, we beat the animal with the launch of Impossible Chicken Nuggets,” said Woodside. “With Impossible Pork, we’re beating the animal again while satisfying even more types of cuisine — another important step towards making the global food system much more sustainable.”

If you’ve been waiting for Impossible Pork since it was first revealed to the public, chances are you’re pretty much champing at the bit right now. The first time this product was revealed was all the way back at CES 2020 (January of that year). And once again, as it was with the Impossible Burger and Impossible Chicken Nuggets, David Chang is the guy you need to see if you want this food on day 1.

Impossible Pork will be on the menu at Momofuku Ssäm Bar at Pier 17, NYC starting on the 23rd of September, 2021. There it’ll be served in Spicy Rice Cakes – now served with Impossible Pork Ragu.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
SlashGear

Beyond Meat’s plant-based ‘chicken’ tenders are heading to grocery stores

Beyond Meat has announced plans to release its plant-based ‘chicken’ tenders in grocery stores across the US. The announcement comes seemingly in lockstep with competitor Impossible Foods, which plans to release its own plant-based chicken nuggets through retailers in the near future. As you’d expect, the chicken tenders won’t actually include any chicken meat.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
SlashGear

Apple TV Plus subscriber count is low in North America

Apple has reportedly told a union that represents filmworkers that its subscriber count in North America is only 20 million. That number is reportedly low enough that it is impacting the money paid to film crew workers. The 20 million North American subscribers is as of July. Low subscriber numbers...
BUSINESS
SlashGear

Apple Maps goes full 3D in 4 cities: Take a peek

With the release of iOS 15, Apple delivered what they called Apple Maps’ “biggest update ever.” This update makes four cities into fully 3D experiences, with Apple-generated graphics and design to further enhance the experience one has while exploring a new area – or re-visiting an area in a brand new way. Apple Maps update this week adds an expanded 3D view to London, Los Angeles, New York City, and the San Francisco Bay Area.
CELL PHONES
SlashGear

Trail mix and nuts sold by multiple brands recalled over glass risk

Arizona company SunTree Snack Foods is recalling a number of trail mixes and nuts sold under multiple brand names due to potential contamination with glass. The recall impacts brands sold by HEB, as well as Happy Belly and more. As expected, eating nuts or trail mixes that contain pieces of glass could be a major health risk.
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Industry
New York City, NY
Business
SlashGear

Researchers call for expanded regulations on chemicals that fuel obesity

Chemical exposure is fueling obesity problems around the world, and now researchers are calling for governments to expand regulations that target these substances. Called obesogens, the chemicals have hormone-disrupting effects that may play a big role in the development of obesity, as well as making it harder for people to keep the weight off when they lose it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
SlashGear

Seedy footprints just added millennia to when humans first walked North America

The earliest known date of human habitation in North America has been pushed back thousands of years, after the discovery of much older footprints that upended common belief. The fossilized footprints were discovered at White Sands National Park in New Mexico, and will force scientists to rethink their understanding of just when in history human beings inhabited the continent.
SCIENCE
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy