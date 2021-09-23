Impossible Pork released, “beating the animal again”

Impossible Foods released their first commercially available Impossible Pork product today. This is the latest meat-like products from the company, Impossible Port Made From Plants. The first place this food will be available is at the Momofuku Ssäm Bar at Pier 17 in New York City, NY, USA, as served by Chef David Chang. After that, it’ll be available in places like Hong Kong starting on October, and Singapore later this year.

Why, in the world, would anyone want to eat something that tastes like meat, but is made with plant products? As Impossible Foods appears to be proving with release after new release of “Impossible” foods, consumers really, truly do want to eat this non-meat meat.

According to Impossible Foods, the product they call Impossible Pork uses 81-85% less water, 66-82% less land, and generates 73-77% less greenhouse gas emissions than ground pork from pigs. That’s according to their own ISO conforming Life Cycle Assessment.

Dennis Woodside, president of Impossible Foods continued to use the phrase “beat the animal” in his commentary on this release. “Earlier this month, we beat the animal with the launch of Impossible Chicken Nuggets,” said Woodside. “With Impossible Pork, we’re beating the animal again while satisfying even more types of cuisine — another important step towards making the global food system much more sustainable.”

If you’ve been waiting for Impossible Pork since it was first revealed to the public, chances are you’re pretty much champing at the bit right now. The first time this product was revealed was all the way back at CES 2020 (January of that year). And once again, as it was with the Impossible Burger and Impossible Chicken Nuggets, David Chang is the guy you need to see if you want this food on day 1.

Impossible Pork will be on the menu at Momofuku Ssäm Bar at Pier 17, NYC starting on the 23rd of September, 2021. There it’ll be served in Spicy Rice Cakes – now served with Impossible Pork Ragu.