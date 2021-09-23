CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Democratic leader vows to avert US government shutdown

By Frankie Taggart and Elodie Cuzin, CHIP SOMODEVILLA
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y3rH0_0c5vZvpq00
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference at the US Capitol on September 23, 2021 /GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP

The leader of the Democratic-controlled US House of Representatives vowed Thursday to avert a looming government shutdown as federal funds run out, despite a pledge by opposition Republicans to block the move.

Lawmakers have until September 30 to green-light a package to fund the government ahead of the stoppage, which typically leads to hundreds of thousands of workers being sent home while parks, museums and other federal properties and services are closed.

The House passed a "continuing resolution" (CR) Tuesday which would keep federal agencies open until December 3 -- a move supported by Republicans.

But Democratic leaders also attached a debt ceiling suspension following warnings that the Treasury Department will be unable to obtain new loans some time in October.

The debt ceiling is the amount above which the country cannot issue new loans to fund government agencies and make loan repayments.

Republicans usually support raising the debt limit but have vowed to block any stopgap funding bill that extends the Treasury Department's borrowing authority this time around.

"Whatever it is, we will have a CR that passes both houses by September 30," Speaker Nancy Pelosi told a news conference -- without giving details on the plan to break the deadlock.

Economists estimate that failure to extend the debt limit would erase six million jobs and wipe out $15 trillion of household wealth, tanking the economy and threatening a global meltdown.

Republicans are refusing to help solve the impasse in protest at President Joe Biden's plans for an "irresponsible" $3.5 trillion public works package on top of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending bill that already passed the Senate with cross-party support.

Without Republican backing, however, it is not clear how the CR will get the 60 votes it needs to advance in the Senate, where the 100 seats are evenly divided between the two parties.

- 'One day at a time' -

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy echoed the Republican position, saying Democrats can avoid a shutdown and debt crisis on their own using a process called "reconciliation," which allows certain budget-related legislation to pass the Senate with a simple majority rather than 60 votes.

Then in the event of a 50-50 vote, Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris would break the tie.

"The Democrats control the House, the Senate and the White House.... If they want to raise and spend another $5 trillion, that's what they need to do," McCarthy told reporters.

The coming few weeks are among the most critical of Biden's tenure has he bids to demonstrate his dealmaking chops with the complicated passage of two giant spending bills.

Democrats are preparing for a frenetic stretch of late nights as they race to finalize their $3.5 trillion social spending plan, dubbed "Build Back Better."

And Pelosi has promised House moderates a September 27 vote on the $1.2 trillion Senate-passed infrastructure bill to rebuild the nation's roads and bridges.

House progressives have repeatedly warned that they won't green-light infrastructure without Build Back Better.

But moderates -- some of whom are nervous about the high ticket price -- may not vote for the bigger bill without infrastructure crossing the line first.

Defeat on either front would be a disaster for Biden and dim Democrats' hopes of hanging on to the House and possibly the Senate in next year's midterms.

"We take it one day at a time. But I am confident we will pass both bills," Pelosi said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Kamala Harris
AOL Corp

Pelosi calls GOP debt limit stance 'irresponsible beyond words'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday harshly criticized Republican leaders as Washington is again locked in a high-stakes game of brinkmanship over the U.S. debt limit. "Isn't that irresponsible beyond words?" Pelosi said during an interview on ABC's "This Week." The U.S. government is poised to run out of money...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

House Budget Committee votes to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill

(CNN) The House Budget Committee voted Saturday to pass the $3.5 trillion spending bill out of committee and send it to the House floor. The vote was 20 to 17 with Democratic Rep. Scott Peters of California joining Republicans to vote against the bill. It came as a necessary step for the bill to reach the full House floor, where it can be amended.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Us Capitol#Democratic#House#Republicans#The Treasury Department#Cr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
U.S. House of Representatives
US News and World Report

Pelosi Vows to Pass $1T Bill, Move Ahead on Larger Measure

WASHINGTON (AP) — With President Joe Biden’s broad domestic agenda at risk of collapse, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Sunday vowed that Democrats will pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill this week and push ahead on the bigger $3.5 trillion social safety net and climate change bill while acknowledging the total amount will drop.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Rep. Brady slams Dems for creating an 'economic and political crisis' with excess spending

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, argued on Fox News' "Sunday Mornings Futures" that Democrats are creating an "economic and political crisis" as he discussed government spending. He argued that Democrats are trying to "ram through" trillions of dollars’ worth of "crippling tax hikes" and the "expansion of the welfare state," noting that they have "also failed to keep the government open, failed to provide disaster relief to Louisiana and a lot of other states and of course haven’t raised the debt ceiling."
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Crunch time for Biden as Congress debates historic agenda

Joe Biden faces the most important test of his presidency this week as Democrats in the US Congress launch a highwire bid to implement his sweeping economic agenda while keeping the government's lights on. - 'Week from hell' - Adding to the drama, lawmakers have until midnight going into Friday to green-light a package to fund the government ahead of federal agencies running out of money.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
tribuneledgernews.com

Pelosi vows infrastructure will pass this week, trims bigger bill

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged to pass a $550 billion infrastructure bill this week and signaled that the headline amount on a bigger package of spending and tax measures will be lowered from $3.5 trillion. In a nod to moderate Democrats eager to enact the road-and-bridges bill, Pelosi...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden, Congress Face Big Week for Agenda, Government Funding

WASHINGTON (AP) — It's a consequential week for President Joe Biden's agenda, as Democratic leaders delicately trim back his $3.5 trillion “Build Back Better" package to win over remaining lawmakers and work to quickly pass legislation to avoid a federal shutdown. An expected Monday vote on a related $1 trillion...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Marietta Daily Journal

Pelosi dares Democrats with plan for votes on Biden agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is attempting to line up consequential votes next week on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda, making a high-stakes wager that warring Democratic factions won’t sink the bills if their competing demands aren’t met. At stake is the fate of the most significant investment in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Atlantic

Democrats’ Free Pass on Immigration Is Over

Throughout the last administration, Department of Homeland Security officials at all levels—from Senate-confirmed power brokers in Washington to rank-and-file agents along the border—often complained that they were facing a double standard: They were doing the same work, using the same methods, as they had under previous presidents, they said, but because their boss was now Donald Trump, the public was quick to assume they were acting out of racism or malice.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

AFP

25K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy