More former Kentucky Wildcats make Top 25 NBA players lists

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID vaccines were a hot topic at media day around the NBA. Most teams began holding press conferences Monday before they begin practice Tuesday. 📍 Brooklyn Nets Media Day📍 pic.twitter.com/Woe23zt5xE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 27, 2021 The NBA is not making vaccines mandatory for players, but New York City has a mandate that unvaccinated players would not be allowed to play inside city limits. The New York Knicks announced Friday the team is 100% vaccinated, but the Brooklyn Nets have said otherwise. According to some reports, Kyrie Irving does not plan on getting the shot. “That’s his personal decision. It’s not on us to speculate. But we trust in Kyrie, and we expect to have our full team at some point,” teammate Kevin Durant said Monday. Irving was not at media day but reportedly will be available via zoom later Monday.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO