CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

More former Kentucky Wildcats make Top 25 NBA players lists

On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ESPN NBA Rank (Nos. 25-6) 24. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (previous rank: 23) As I wrote about here on Wednesday, Karl-Anthony Towns should demand a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially if he’s widely considered as a top 25 player in the league–Sports Illustrated gave KAT a ranking of No. 23 in its list. The Wolves fired the GM just a few days out from media day and under a month before the season-opener for what was discovered to be an extramarital relationship with a staff member.

www.on3.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Just Got Married, but Who Is His New Wife, Marlen P?

As one of the biggest stars in the NBA, it's fitting that there were plenty of high-profile guests in attendance for Anthony Davis' wedding. Lebron James, Russell Westbrook and Jared Dudley were all there to celebrate the occasion, which was held quite recently. Amidst all the hubbub and celebrity guests, though, there were some who wanted to know more about Anthony's new bride.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Devin Booker
Person
Kevin Durant
Sports Illustrated

The Brooklyn Nets Made An Incredible Trade That Landed Them This Player In 2016 Who Ultimately Helped Them Get James Harden From The Houston Rockets

In 2016, the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets made a trade that at the time did not seem to be a huge deal. The Nets were entering another rebuilding year, and traded a 28 year old Thad Young to the Pacers in exchange for the 20th overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft (see Tweets below from Brian Lewis and Josh Newman from 2016).
NBA
The Spun

Brooklyn Nets Release Former Duke Blue Devils Star

There will be no second stint with the Brooklyn Nets for big man Jahlil Okafor. Okafor, who played in 26 games with the Nets during the 2017-18 season, was released by the club today. The decision comes only five days after Brooklyn acquired Okafor as part of a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Trade To The Los Angeles Lakers, LA Clippers, Or Golden State Warriors

Rumors around the future of Ben Simmons are heating up at the moment. In the last few days, multiple reports have emerged that Simmons is going to be traded by the 76ers. Simmons has been on the trading block for quite some time. Despite a strong regular season for Simmons, another poor showing in the postseason has sealed his fate, and he will most likely be leaving the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Players#Nba On Tnt#Kentucky Wildcats#Espn#Nos#Sports Illustrated#Si#Kat#Wolves#Gm
GamesRadar+

NBA 2K22 ratings: the top 10 players at every position

The launch NBA 2K22 ratings are in – and it’s a four-way tie for first place this year, with LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kevin Durand and Stephen Curry all sharing a hefty overall score of 96. But how do things look position-by-position? Who’s the best center in NBA 2K22, and where does cover star Luka Doncic appear on the list of elite point guards? Both those questions are answered below as we run through the top ten players position-by-position, in your NBA 2K22 ratings guide.
MLB
fadeawayworld.net

10 NBA Players That Could Be Traded Before The Season And Their Top Destinations

Despite the regular season being about a month away, there is still time for teams to make a splash. Just because the offseason is 90% over, it doesn’t mean that every team’s most rumored player is completely safe. As we know, a trade can happen anytime. If you are circulating in the rumor mill, you are never safe.
NBA
Sportico

NBA Players’ Anti-Vax Push Set for Collision With League Policy

One by one, the basketball players — non-vaccinated star here, fully-inoculated veteran on mute down there, a full-on anti-vaxxer front-and-center — logged into the video conference. The annual summer meeting of the powerful NBA union had gone virtual again on August 7, and high on the agenda for the season ahead was a proposed mandate from the league office that 100 percent of players get vaccinated against Covid-19. One response echoed from squares across the screen, according to players and an executive on the call: “Non-starter. Non-starter.” The NBA had relied on science above all to lead the sports world through the...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Lakers Nation

Lakers News: LeBron James, Anthony Davis & Russell Westbrook Make ESPN’s Top 100 Players List

The Los Angeles Lakers were well-represented on the ESPN’s Top-100 Players list as LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook all made an appearance. James was the highest-ranked Laker, coming in third behind Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant. Davis was the second-highest ranked Laker as he came in at No.9 while Westbrook was named No. 29 overall. The Brooklyn Nets also had their trio of stars appear on the list, with Durant, James Harden and Kyrie Irving finishing at No. 1, No. 10 and No. 20, respectively.
NBA
Rolling Stone

Watch: David Letterman Trolls Kevin Durant at Nets Press Conference

NBA press conferences can be a little dry, if not totally worthless when it comes to yielding anything resembling novel insight into how the players behind the microphone process the game. How does it feel to win such a close game over your most heated rival? It feels good. What was it like guarding LeBron James? It was difficult. What is the team’s mindset heading into the playoffs? We’re going to take things one game at a time. It’s fitting, then, that David Letterman, the late-night comedy icon known for his deadpan delivery, decided to make a cameo at the Brooklyn Nets’ media day on Monday, posing...
NBA
CBS New York

New York City’s Vaccine Mandate Could Impact Nets Season, As Irving Reportedly Not Getting Shot

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — COVID vaccines were a hot topic at media day around the NBA. Most teams began holding press conferences Monday before they begin practice Tuesday. 📍 Brooklyn Nets Media Day📍 pic.twitter.com/Woe23zt5xE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) September 27, 2021 The NBA is not making vaccines mandatory for players, but New York City has a mandate that unvaccinated players would not be allowed to play inside city limits. The New York Knicks announced Friday the team is 100% vaccinated, but the Brooklyn Nets have said otherwise. According to some reports, Kyrie Irving does not plan on getting the shot. “That’s his personal decision. It’s not on us to speculate. But we trust in Kyrie, and we expect to have our full team at some point,” teammate Kevin Durant said Monday. Irving was not at media day but reportedly will be available via zoom later Monday.
NBA
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
815K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy