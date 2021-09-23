More former Kentucky Wildcats make Top 25 NBA players lists
ESPN NBA Rank (Nos. 25-6) 24. Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves (previous rank: 23) As I wrote about here on Wednesday, Karl-Anthony Towns should demand a trade from the Minnesota Timberwolves, especially if he’s widely considered as a top 25 player in the league–Sports Illustrated gave KAT a ranking of No. 23 in its list. The Wolves fired the GM just a few days out from media day and under a month before the season-opener for what was discovered to be an extramarital relationship with a staff member.www.on3.com
