Netflix Unleashes Trailer for New Vampire Movie Night Teeth
Heading into the Halloween season, horror fans are often looking to revisit staples of the genre to pay respects to classics, but Netflix has released the first trailer for the upcoming vampire thriller Night Teeth, which might entice audiences to sink their fangs into the all-new experience. The brand-new film embraces a compelling aesthetic, soaking its bloodsuckers in neon lights as they travel across the city, which will surely convince genre fans to check out the lush visuals, leaving us to hope the narrative is as gripping as the cinematography. Check out the trailer of Night Teeth below before it lands on Netflix on October 20th.comicbook.com
