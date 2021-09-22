CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

2A Soccer: Bearcats Shut Out by Thunderbirds

By Eric Trent / etrent@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44qt9x_0c5tMxCx00
W.F. West senior Audrey Toynbee (27) and Tumwater junior Selly Beyene (11) battle for possession during a match in Chehalis on Tuesday.

W.F. West battled to a 1-0 deficit at the half then surrendered two second-half goals to take a 3-0 defeat at home to Tumwater on Tuesday.

Freshman forward Emalyn Shaffer put Tumwater up early with an unassisted goal in the 12th minute to give the Thunderbirds a little breathing room heading into the half.

The T-Birds then found goals from freshman forward Ava Jones in the 47th minute and senior Austin Laposky in the 65th minute to close out the scoring.

The Thunderbirds outshot the Bearcats 9-3.

“It was quite the battle,” W.F. West coach Allen Anderson said. “They played with their hearts on their sleeves.”

W.F. West sophomore Carlie Jones recorded six saves. Hannah Meier, Maddie Shields and Brielle Etter were all commended for their back line play.

Senior Bearcat defender and captain Kaylinne Dowling went down with an injury while clearing a ball early in the first half and left with a boot. Anderson expects Dowling to miss two to four weeks.

“I’m proud of these girls and the way they played,” Anderson said. “They played like a team. It wasn’t our best game in transition and we were playing defense most of the game.”

W.F. West (3-2) travels to Shelton on Saturday. Tumwater (5-0) heads to Rochester on Thursday.

Bulldogs Rough Up Warriors

Rochester found little success against Montesano, the defending Class 1A District 4 champions, in an 8-0, non-league road defeat Tuesday.

“Not because we played all that badly,” Rochester coach Ken Matthews said. “They’re good. Really good.”

Alondra Uribe was named the Warriors’ Woman of the Match for her performance.

Rochester (0-6) hosts Tumwater (5-0) at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

