CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2B Volleyball: Cardinals Outlast Bulldogs in Season Opener

By Eric Trent / etrent@chronline.com
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cKBAj_0c5tMsnK00
Winlock players celebrate a point scored against Stevenson at home on Tuesday.

Winlock jumped out to a two-set lead, faltered in sets three and four and then regained momentum to hold off Stevenson in five sets (25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 16-14) in its season opener at home on Tuesday.

Madison Vigre was vicious, leading the Cardinals with a team-high 12 kills, 12 aces and went on an eight-point run during one stretch.

Maia Chaney led defensively with a team-high 22 digs and returned everything the Bulldogs sent her way, and Addison Hall added 10 kills.

“Stevenson came to play and it was a lot of back and forth,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “We have such a strong atmosphere. Our program is working hard to grow not only in size but excitement. It was loud and the girls played with a lot of grit.”

Winlock (1-0) travels to Napavine on Thursday.

Riverhawks Take Down Tigers on the Road

Napavine came alive in the third set but it wasn’t enough to overcome Toledo in a four-set loss (25-19, 25-18, 12-25, 25-17) at home on Tuesday.

Keira O’Neill and Grace Gall each tallied five kills for the Tigers, while Avery Schutz had nine assists and Emily Kang finished with 16 digs.

“I can see the silver lining of where we’re going to be in the future,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey. “Trying to teach them how to limit mistakes; fixable mistakes. We need to be more aggressive to the ball. I know this group can be successful.”

Toledo was led by Brynn Williams’ 12 assists, two aces, five digs and three kills. Aleena Bloomstrom added four aces, three digs and four kills.

Bethany Bowen tallied a game-high six assists to go with two digs and three kils. Lindsey Filla had five aces and eight digs and Jordynne Hensley had five aces and two kills.

Toledo improves to 3-1 overall and travels to Adna Thursday. Napavine (0-2) hosts Winlock on Thursday.

Loggers Drop Avalanche on Mountaineers

Onalaska won its third-straight match with a sweep of Rainier (25-23, 25-18, 25-22) on the road Tuesday night.

Dakota Hamilton led the Loggers with 20 assists, was 12 for 12 serving, notched three aces and nine kills. Morgan Hamilton tallied a game-high 12 kills to go with 20 digs.

Raelee Holmes added a game-high 31 digs and served 16 for 16, while Hannah James contributed 18 digs, seven kills and served 13 for 14.

“We hit at them and they were digging everything up,” Onalaska coach Jenny Hamilton said. “We’re gonna have to be ready for them on senior night.”

Hamilton commended the play of Jen Lipsee and Andi Oliver for their play at the net. Lipsee finished with four block kills.

Rainier, who was playing without two starters, entered the match after having been out of the gym for five days in COVID protocol and every player had to be tested for COVID Tuesday before the match.

The Mountaineers were led by Illanys Osorio’s four kills, while Natasha Wood and Olivia Earsley were both praised by coach Shauna Carpenter for their performances on the back row.

Five-foot-1 freshman Brooklyn Swensen stepped up and filled in at setter in her second-ever varsity match.

“She got touches on every block she put up,” Carpenter said. “She was everywhere She flew. It was awesome to see a basketball/softball kid embrace the game.”

Rainier (1-2) hosts Toutle Lake on Thursday. Onalaska (3-1) hosts Wahkiakum on Thursday.

Timberwolves Bite Crusaders

A night after falling in five during a battle at Toledo, Morton-White Pass got back on track, easily cruising past Eatonville on the road for a sweeping victory (25-16, 25-16, 25-14) on Tuesday in non-league play.

Chloe Kelly led the Timberwolves with 16 assists and five kills, while Emarey Hampton added nine kills and Kelly Pakar finished with six. As a team, the T-Wolves served over 90% to stymie the Crusaders.

“We played more consistent tonight,” MWP coach Tammy Kelly said.

MWP (2-4) travels to Winlock on Tuesday.

Pirates Swept by La Center

Facing a towering Class 1A La Center team, Adna couldn’t get it rolling in a sweeping loss (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) on the road Tuesday in non-league play.

The Wildcats have three players 6-feet tall, Adna coach Wendie Dotson said, and the Pirates players, who average about 5-foot-6, were a bit intimidated, she said.

“They exposed some of our weaknesses,” Dotson said. “We didn’t pass well off serve-receive. We served aggressively but we need to make some minor changes. We could definitely pass better. We were a little out of sync.”

Dotson praised Allie Davis for her all-around performance, and Kendall Humphrey for excellent digs in the back row.

Adna (2-2 overall) hosts Toledo on Thursday in its league opener.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Watch: College Football Kicker Ejected After Opening Kickoff

Those watching tonight’s game between USC and Stanford were treated to possibly the quickest ejection in college football history. College football fans know the targeting rule very well. It’s one of the most controversial rules in the sport and often ends up with officials making a questionable call. On the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
buttesports.com

Tuesday’s Hot Ticket: Bulldog volleyball

Missoula Big Sky at Butte High, 7 p.m. The Butte Civic Center will set the scene as the Bulldogs play their first home match of the season. Butte High is looking to bounce back from dropping a pair of five-set matches at Kalispell Flathead and Glacier last Friday and Saturday.
VOLLEYBALL
wdnonline.com

Bulldogs win tournament opener, 3-1

DENTON, Texas — SWOSU volleyball secured its first win of the season Thursday night with an impressive 3-1 victory against Florida Tech in its first game in the Texas Woman’s Pioneer Classic. The Bulldogs came out on an early 9-0 run to go up 11-2 and took the set 25-11. A back-and-forth second set was eventually won by the Panthers, 25-18, but there was no doubt in the next two sets as SWOSU…
SPORTS
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Wa-Hi volleyball outlast Kennewick, 3-2, on Tuesday night

Walla Walla High School’s volleyball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 3-2 victory over Mid-Columbia Conference foe Kennewick on the Blue Devils’ court on Tuesday, Sept. 14. Wa-Hi outdueled the Lions, 25-20, 16-25, 25-17, 14-25, 15-13. No further results were available at presstime. The Blue Devils next...
KENNEWICK, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Volleyball#Timberwolves#Cardinals#Tigers
shipnc.com

Lady Bulldogs sweep West Perry Mustangs in volleyball

Only one week into their season, the Big Spring High School volleyball team already appears to be firing on all cylinders. The Lady Bulldogs (2-1) were outstanding in all facets of the game — serving, passing, defense and hitting — in a 3-0 sweep of the West Perry Mustangs Thursday at home. The final scores were 25-15, 25-12 and 25-15.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
The Day

H.S. volleyball: East Lyme outlasts Lyman Memorial in five games

East Lyme — East Lyme remained unbeaten by outlasting Lyman Memorial, 3-2, in a battle between two of the Eastern Connecticut Conference's top volleyball teams on Wednesday night. Game scores were 22-25, 25-17, 25-23, 21-25 and 15-9. Nina Sheehan finished with 12 digs for the Vikings (4-0) while Ella Freed...
EAST LYME, CT
The Joplin Globe

Thomas Jefferson volleyball outlasts Lockwood

The Thomas Jefferson Independent volleyball team went the distance to pick up a 3-2 win over Lockwood on Monday in its home gymnasium. The Cavaliers picked up set wins of 25-13, 25-17 and 15-9 while Lockwood claimed set wins of 25-11 and 25-18. Nico Carlson recorded three kills and three...
LOCKWOOD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
Watertown Public Opinion

Prep Volleyball: Waubay-Summit outlasts Tri-State in five sets

ROSHOLT — Zoey Wohlleber went 19-22 serving with four aces, 17 kills and 32 digs to spark Waubay-Summit to the Eastern Coteau Conference win. The Mustangs, now 4-6 overall, won 23-25, 25-17, 25-17, 21-25 and 15-12. Other Waubay-Summit leaders included Masey Chapin, 14-15 serving with three aces; Tasha Zirbel, 22...
ROSHOLT, SD
Arizona Sports

Larry Fitzgerald ‘elated’ to see Cardinals win season opener

For the first time since 2003, wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald did not take the field with the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1 on Sunday. He was enjoying the game at home, watching football while doing crunches, riding a Peloton and drinking a smoothie, as he said on his podcast Let’s Go with Jim Gray on Tuesday.
NFL
Daily Jefferson County Union

Volleyball: L-Cats outlast Phoenix in five-set battle

Ava Belling had 16 kills and Katie Borchert added 14 as Lake Mills outlasted Luther Prep 25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 20-25, 15-9 in a Capitol North volleyball match on Tuesday at LPS. Sydney Lewellin put up 49 assists and served three aces for Lake Mills (9-2, 4-0 in conference). Olivia Karlen...
LAKE MILLS, WI
cune.edu

Eight Bulldogs begin season at Bethany Invitational

LINDSBORG, Kan. – The Concordia University Tennis season got underway at the Bethany College Invitational in Lindsborg, Kan., where action took place this past Saturday (Sept. 11). Eight Bulldogs took part in both the singles and doubles tournaments that featured four flights for singles and two flights for doubles. The event also marked the head coaching debut for Cam Long, who began his tenure at Concordia this summer.
SEWARD, NE
Columbus Telegram

Area volleyball: Storm, Bulldogs post perfect weekend

High Plains Community and Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family went 3-0 over the weekend. The Storm went unbeaten in the McCool Junction Invite while the Bulldogs won all their matches at the Friend Invite. Humphrey St. Francis posted two wins at the Fremont Bergan Invite and Boone Central and St. Edward each...
SPORTS
yalebulldogs.com

Four Bulldogs Start Season at Columbia Invitational

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Four Bulldogs will kick off the 2021-22 season in a unique location. Jessie Gong, Caroline Dunleavy, Rhea Shrivastava and Mirabelle Brettkelly are set to compete in the Columbia Invitational this weekend at the Billie Jean King National Training Center in Flushing Meadow, N.Y. The tournament starts...
COLUMBIA, CT
yalebulldogs.com

Bulldogs Open Fall at Boston College Invitational

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – The Yale Women's Golf Team returns from the unprecedented break in action to compete in next week's Boston College Invitational. The Monday-Tuesday event has a 16-team field and takes place at the Blue Hill Country Club in Canton, Mass. The Bulldogs are led by head coach...
CANTON, MA
buttesports.com

Bulldogs sweep Eagles in Civic Center opener

Butte High senior Kennadie McMahon reacts after classmate Ashley Olson, left, spiked the ball late in Game 2 of Butte High's sweep of Missoula Big Sky Tuesday night at the Butte Civic Center. (Bill Foley photo) Beach party was the theme and the Butte High student crowd wore the shirts,...
VOLLEYBALL
umdbulldogs.com

BULLDOGS OPEN NSIC PLAY WITH TOP 25 MATCHUP

The No. 16 University of Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs will begin NSIC play this weekend. The Bulldogs will host No. 5 Wayne State Wildcats on Friday September 17th. They will then host the Augustana Vikings on Saturday September 18th. To end the Bulldogs three-game homestand, the Bulldogs will host Minnesota Crookston on Tuesday September 21st.
COLLEGE SPORTS
localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Eastern tops Walkerville in four sets to open West Michigan D volleyball season

CUSTER — The Mason County Eastern volleyball team opened up its 2021 season on Monday by defeating West Michigan D rival Walkerville in four sets. The Cardinals topped Walkerville in the opening two games, 25-12 and 25-15. Walkerville, playing with only six girls, battled back in the third set, building a 17-13 lead before taking its lone game of the match.
MICHIGAN STATE
NCAA.com

No. 5 Cardinals outlast No. 8 Kentucky in front of record crowd

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Claire Chaussee had 18 kills to lead No. 5 Louisville volleyball past No. 8 Kentucky 3-2 in the Battle of the Bluegrass on Wednesday night in front of a record crowd at L&N Federal Credit Union Arena. Louisville tallied 59 kills while hitting .210, adding 57 digs,...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
1K+
Followers
270
Post
384K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy