2B Volleyball: Cardinals Outlast Bulldogs in Season Opener

Winlock players celebrate a point scored against Stevenson at home on Tuesday.

Winlock jumped out to a two-set lead, faltered in sets three and four and then regained momentum to hold off Stevenson in five sets (25-14, 25-15, 21-25, 22-25, 16-14) in its season opener at home on Tuesday.

Madison Vigre was vicious, leading the Cardinals with a team-high 12 kills, 12 aces and went on an eight-point run during one stretch.

Maia Chaney led defensively with a team-high 22 digs and returned everything the Bulldogs sent her way, and Addison Hall added 10 kills.

“Stevenson came to play and it was a lot of back and forth,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “We have such a strong atmosphere. Our program is working hard to grow not only in size but excitement. It was loud and the girls played with a lot of grit.”

Winlock (1-0) travels to Napavine on Thursday.

Riverhawks Take Down Tigers on the Road

Napavine came alive in the third set but it wasn’t enough to overcome Toledo in a four-set loss (25-19, 25-18, 12-25, 25-17) at home on Tuesday.

Keira O’Neill and Grace Gall each tallied five kills for the Tigers, while Avery Schutz had nine assists and Emily Kang finished with 16 digs.

“I can see the silver lining of where we’re going to be in the future,” Napavine coach Monica Dailey. “Trying to teach them how to limit mistakes; fixable mistakes. We need to be more aggressive to the ball. I know this group can be successful.”

Toledo was led by Brynn Williams’ 12 assists, two aces, five digs and three kills. Aleena Bloomstrom added four aces, three digs and four kills.

Bethany Bowen tallied a game-high six assists to go with two digs and three kils. Lindsey Filla had five aces and eight digs and Jordynne Hensley had five aces and two kills.

Toledo improves to 3-1 overall and travels to Adna Thursday. Napavine (0-2) hosts Winlock on Thursday.

Loggers Drop Avalanche on Mountaineers

Onalaska won its third-straight match with a sweep of Rainier (25-23, 25-18, 25-22) on the road Tuesday night.

Dakota Hamilton led the Loggers with 20 assists, was 12 for 12 serving, notched three aces and nine kills. Morgan Hamilton tallied a game-high 12 kills to go with 20 digs.

Raelee Holmes added a game-high 31 digs and served 16 for 16, while Hannah James contributed 18 digs, seven kills and served 13 for 14.

“We hit at them and they were digging everything up,” Onalaska coach Jenny Hamilton said. “We’re gonna have to be ready for them on senior night.”

Hamilton commended the play of Jen Lipsee and Andi Oliver for their play at the net. Lipsee finished with four block kills.

Rainier, who was playing without two starters, entered the match after having been out of the gym for five days in COVID protocol and every player had to be tested for COVID Tuesday before the match.

The Mountaineers were led by Illanys Osorio’s four kills, while Natasha Wood and Olivia Earsley were both praised by coach Shauna Carpenter for their performances on the back row.

Five-foot-1 freshman Brooklyn Swensen stepped up and filled in at setter in her second-ever varsity match.

“She got touches on every block she put up,” Carpenter said. “She was everywhere She flew. It was awesome to see a basketball/softball kid embrace the game.”

Rainier (1-2) hosts Toutle Lake on Thursday. Onalaska (3-1) hosts Wahkiakum on Thursday.

Timberwolves Bite Crusaders

A night after falling in five during a battle at Toledo, Morton-White Pass got back on track, easily cruising past Eatonville on the road for a sweeping victory (25-16, 25-16, 25-14) on Tuesday in non-league play.

Chloe Kelly led the Timberwolves with 16 assists and five kills, while Emarey Hampton added nine kills and Kelly Pakar finished with six. As a team, the T-Wolves served over 90% to stymie the Crusaders.

“We played more consistent tonight,” MWP coach Tammy Kelly said.

MWP (2-4) travels to Winlock on Tuesday.

Pirates Swept by La Center

Facing a towering Class 1A La Center team, Adna couldn’t get it rolling in a sweeping loss (25-22, 25-13, 25-16) on the road Tuesday in non-league play.

The Wildcats have three players 6-feet tall, Adna coach Wendie Dotson said, and the Pirates players, who average about 5-foot-6, were a bit intimidated, she said.

“They exposed some of our weaknesses,” Dotson said. “We didn’t pass well off serve-receive. We served aggressively but we need to make some minor changes. We could definitely pass better. We were a little out of sync.”

Dotson praised Allie Davis for her all-around performance, and Kendall Humphrey for excellent digs in the back row.

Adna (2-2 overall) hosts Toledo on Thursday in its league opener.