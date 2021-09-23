CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Respawn suggests that Titanfall could make a comeback

By Eric Abent
SlashGear
SlashGear
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YEUy3_0c5tEoDy00

It’s been a long time since we last heard from the Titanfall series. While Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe and even includes many characters from the lore, it certainly doesn’t fill the niche that the first two Titanfall games did. Given that it’s been five years since Titanfall 2 with no official word of a follow-up, some fans are assuming that the Titanfall series is dead. Now, Respawn has made the fate of Titanfall a little less clear.

It all started when a video from Respawn community manager Jason Garza started making the rounds. During one of his daily livestreams, he was asked about Titanfall and whether or not anything was coming up. His response certainly suggested that he’s heard these questions before and is starting to get frustrated with having to answer them all the time.

“Don’t get your hopes up, man,” Garza said. “I’ve said this before: we don’t have anything in the works. There’s nothing; there’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.” That should pretty much settle it, right? After all, this is a community manager for Respawn – if anyone is going to know what’s in the pipeline, it’s probably him.

But then, after several websites picked up Garza’s statement, Respawn itself came in to make things confusing again. “Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA,” the company said on Twitter. “Who knows what the future holds…”

For anyone waiting for a new Titanfall game, that’s probably a very exciting tweet to see, but going by Garza’s statement, we probably shouldn’t get too excited. It’s always possible that Respawn is in the early stages of planning something like Titanfall 3, but we’re guessing that the company just doesn’t want to confirm there are no plans to continue the Titanfall series at this moment. Of course, we’d love to be wrong, but until Respawn actually announces something, we’re going to continue to assume that the company’s focus is elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Related
gamepressure.com

New Rumors Suggest Battlefield 2042 Could be Delayed

According to credible informants, the release of Battlefield 2042 will be delayed. Unfortunately, they do not agree on the new release date. The video game industry is not doing well this year. Despite a few interesting releases (like Psychonauts 2 or 12 Minutes), the lack of big AAA productions is painfully noticeable. The situation was supposed to be saved by Dying Light 2, planned for December, but unfortunately, it was unexpectedly delayed. This encouraged journalists to speculate which upcoming title will be next. Everything indicates that it will be Battlefield 2042. The speculation began with a post by Jeff Grubb (a well-known insider) on Twitter:
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Respawn on Titanfall 3: "Who knows what the future holds"

Titanfall 2 is one of my favourite shooters on the last generation of consoles and just like many fans of the franchise, I am disappointed with the lack of news regarding a potential sequel or a reboot for the series. Now that Respawn Entertainment are busy with Apex Legends, which...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Respawn teases more Titanfall after employee's comments

Respawn community coordinator, Jason Garza, recently shut down fans hopes of seeing a new Titanfall game any time soon. However, Respawn's official Twitter account has teased that the series isn't dead yet. During Garza’s recent livestream on September 20th, he was asked if he had “any comments on Titanfall?” by...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Titanfall 3 isn’t Going to Happen Anytime Soon, Respawn Says

Fans have been desperate for a new Titanfall game for some time now, but the continued success of Apex Legends, among other things, has resulted in the series being sidelined by Respawn Entertainment. Time and again the developer has said that it’s not working on a Titanfall 3, and they do so once again, firmly quashing hope for a new game in the series anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
culturedvultures.com

Respawn Muddying The Waters Of Titanfall 3 Helps No-One

Long-time readers of Cultured Vultures, along with anyone who follows us on YouTube, will know that we care about one thing and one thing only around these parts: Titanfall 3. We don’t care what needs to be sacrificed in order to get it (except crunch, please don’t crunch), we just want Titanfall 3 to exist and complete an absolutely brilliant trilogy of FPS masterpieces.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Respawn employee says 'there's nothing' for the future of Titanfall [update]

Respawn Entertainment Community Coordinator Jason Garza has confirmed that "there's nothing there" for the future of Titanfall, Respawn's fast-paced shooter franchise. Respawn has committed to maintaining Titanfall and Titanfall 2, however, and will continue to combat the recent surge of hackers and server problems. Garza noted that Respawn has "too...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
stevivor.com

Respawn contradicts own statement that Titanfall 3 isn’t coming

Titanfall developer has contradicted a statement from… itself… that stated “there’s nothing there” when it came to the future of the series and the likelihood of Titanfall 3. “There’s nothing there,” Respawn Entertainment community coordinator Jason Garza said in a recent stream when asked about the future of the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Respawn Is Working on Too Many Other Games to Develop Titanfall 3

Titanfall's community coordinator Jason Garza says Respawn is unlikely to make Titanfall 3 or new content for Titanfall 2 as the studio is working on "too many other games" at the moment. As reported by Dextero, Garza revealed in a livestream that there was nothing in the works for the...
VIDEO GAMES
techraptor.net

Cryptic Respawn Tweet Reignites Titanfall 3 Speculation

Yesterday, Respawn Entertainment's Jason Garza said that we were unlikely to get Titanfall 3 anytime soon. A new tweet from Respawn Entertainment, however, is fueling speculation that a Titanfall sequel may actually be in the works. The last few years have been pretty rough for what remains of the Titanfall...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Respawn Teases More Titanfall After Reports The Franchise Is On The Backburner

Respawn wants you to know it hasn't given up on Titanfall, despite recent reports to the contrary. Yesterday, news outlets picked up a comment from Respawn community coordinator Jason Garza, who said that the company was working on too many games to focus on Titanfall right now. In response to the reports, the company has tweeted a vague statement that "Titanfall is the very core of our DNA."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Titanfall 3 still doesn't exist according to Respawn

Respawn's official stance on Titanfall 3 continues to be that it is absolutely not a thing. "There's nothing there," said Respawn Entertainment community coordinator Jason Garza on a recent stream. Garza was speaking in response to a community member's request for an update on the Titanfall series. "Yeah, it's a...
VIDEO GAMES
game-debate.com

Titanfall 3 is still a possibility, but Respawn reiterates no plans for now

Despite their fan reception, the Titanfall series has seen a long drought since the last game. Developers Respawn have explicitly made clear that they are very busy on other projects, and that a new Titanfall game is not currently in development. However, they haven’t ruled out the entire series just yet.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Respawn Entertainment: “Titanfall is the Very Core of our DNA”

Recently, Titanfall made the waves across the gaming community after a statement from Community Coordinator Jason Garza. The statement was made during a live stream on September 20. Garza explained that Respawn Entertainment was working on "too many other games" at the moment. Thus, nothing was in the works in Titanfall.
VIDEO GAMES
gameranx.com

Titanfall 3 Gets Statements From Respawn Community Coordinator & Respawn Twitter Account

When it comes to Respawn Entertainment, they have been making incredible strides in the industry. With Titanfall, Apex Legends, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Respawn Entertainment quickly became a mega-hit studio. However, it’s been a long while since we have seen Titanfall get any love from the developers. After a recently leaked list from Nvidia GeForce Now surfaced online, a listing for Titanfall 3 has players speculating a game announcement is coming. Although, we know that list was just speculated games and not official listings.
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Respawn Entertainment Sends Out Mixed Messages About Titanfall’s Future

Titanfall fans have been speculating about the series’ future ever since Titanfall 2 released. More recently, it was revealed that there are only “one or two” people still working on Titanfall 2 after fans complained about major server issues, leading to them wondering if Titanfall 3 will ever see the light of day. Respawn Entertainment itself doesn’t seem to know what the future holds.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy