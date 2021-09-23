Respawn suggests that Titanfall could make a comeback

It’s been a long time since we last heard from the Titanfall series. While Apex Legends is set in the Titanfall universe and even includes many characters from the lore, it certainly doesn’t fill the niche that the first two Titanfall games did. Given that it’s been five years since Titanfall 2 with no official word of a follow-up, some fans are assuming that the Titanfall series is dead. Now, Respawn has made the fate of Titanfall a little less clear.

It all started when a video from Respawn community manager Jason Garza started making the rounds. During one of his daily livestreams, he was asked about Titanfall and whether or not anything was coming up. His response certainly suggested that he’s heard these questions before and is starting to get frustrated with having to answer them all the time.

“Don’t get your hopes up, man,” Garza said. “I’ve said this before: we don’t have anything in the works. There’s nothing; there’s nothing there. We’ve got too many other games in the works right now.” That should pretty much settle it, right? After all, this is a community manager for Respawn – if anyone is going to know what’s in the pipeline, it’s probably him.

But then, after several websites picked up Garza’s statement, Respawn itself came in to make things confusing again. “Contrary to what some folks are reporting, Titanfall is the very core of our DNA,” the company said on Twitter. “Who knows what the future holds…”

For anyone waiting for a new Titanfall game, that’s probably a very exciting tweet to see, but going by Garza’s statement, we probably shouldn’t get too excited. It’s always possible that Respawn is in the early stages of planning something like Titanfall 3, but we’re guessing that the company just doesn’t want to confirm there are no plans to continue the Titanfall series at this moment. Of course, we’d love to be wrong, but until Respawn actually announces something, we’re going to continue to assume that the company’s focus is elsewhere.