West Michigan Woman Selling Set of 3 Joe Louis Arena Chairs

Def Leppard brought along Poison and Tesla and brought down the house when they played Grand Rapids in April of 2017. See 40+ photos and video from the concert. "Do you wanna get rocked?" Grand Rapids was, indeed, ready and was rewarded with an incredible show as Def Leppard headlined nearly 4 hours of music at Van Andel Arena on April 17, 2017. Tesla opened the show with a strong set. Next was Poison with a barrage of '80s hairband hits featuring the original lineup touring together for the first time in more than 5 years. Consummate professionals Def Leppard then delivered a great performance as always. Take a look at fan-shot video and more than 40 photos from one amazing night.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO