Every kid, no matter which age or gender they are, has had an obsession with dinosaurs at one point in their lives. Heck, a lot of adults are still fascinated by them, (including myself), so if you have been looking for a totally encompassing, family-friendly experience into the age of the dinosaurs, look no further than Jurassic Gardens in Volo, Illinois!

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO