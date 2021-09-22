CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are You From Northern NH? - Robert J O'Connor

Caledonian Record-News
 4 days ago

You are from Northern NH if you: pronounce Milan, Berlin, and Coos correctly; have work and dress Levis; wear shorts at 33 degrees; know there is no “g” in Kancamagus and Metallak is not misspelled; can name three northern notches; consider traffic in Littleton gridlock; prefer a pickup to a Caddy; miss your Old Man; own at least one unregistered vehicle; can name who occupied Camp Stark; can “tap” your faucet to prevent pipes from freezing; know a roof rake is not for leaves; have at least one gun in the house; are aware that there is no “h” in NH’s Pittsburg; can “rock” your vehicle out of a snow bank; know the number of Connecticut Lakes; consider a foot of snow an inconvenience; can use jumper cables; and wouldn’t live anywhere else.

Ask Gov Scott to Turn His Back on T.C.I - JT Dodge

My name is JT Dodge, I love Vermont and I love our environment. I believe we should respect this ground and these Green Mountains. I have a family here and I ran for office in 2020, and one of my important campaign planks was that Carbon tax, fees and schemes will hurt the average Vermonter and it will cause an unsustainable rise in the cost of living here. I manage a politically active group on FB called “No Carbon Tax Vermont”. This is a non-partisan collection of Vermonters who may not all believe the same thing, but they all agree carbon taxes and the like will hurt our neighbors and ourselves.
Troubled Water? The Tale Of Seymour Lake

This is the third in a three-part series regarding lake reclassification efforts in the Northeast Kingdom. Two decades ago, quickly-rising phosphorus levels were of great concern at Seymour Lake in Morgan. In the 1990s, the clear, deep oligotrophic lake measured in at about 6 parts per billion for phosphorus. In...
Our Lady of the Fairways - Frank Colvario

Mr. Blechl lengthy article about the celebration of the shrine was not just good; it was spot on. He not only reviewed the events, but he also captured what caddy camp meant to so many. Who would believe the camps started in slaughter houses before the depression and continued on at Maplewood until 1963.
4 names added to New Hampshire fallen firefighters memorial

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The newest addition to the New Hampshire Fallen Firefighters Memorial marks the first time the state is recognizing a death caused by occupational cancer. Newington Fire Chief Darin Sabine died of cancer in 2019. His name was one of four added to the state's memorial to...
Gratitude - Arlene Gondar

Once again, I’d like to thank Mary Waldron, whose picture appeared in Friday’s paper, for beautifying the streets of Lyndonville with her floral arrangements. Its so nice to see such beauty while living through these troubling times. Thank you, Mary, for all that you do. Arlene Gondar. West Burke, Vt.
Cumberland, Fryeburg fairs mark the end of the season

CUMBERLAND, Maine (AP) — Summer is officially over and Maine's agriculture fair season is drawing to a finale. The Cumberland Fair begins Sunday, a day after the Farmington Fair wrapped up. The Cumberland Fair will run through next weekend with a rodeo, tractor pull, pig scramble, woodsman's show and other events.
Rob Roper: Questions For Climate Council

As the Vermont Climate Council readies its plans to dramatically reduce Vermont’s greenhouse gas emissions, they embarked on a series of public engagement events to field questions from curious citizens. Here are some we all might consider asking. Transportation: From the Council’s discussions, it appears you are going to recommend...
