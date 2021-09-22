Trust God, Science and Fauci - Amy Brill

Kudos to Jeffrey Reel for his 9/20/21 LTE titled “Trust God, Science and Fauci.” Finally someone has written what I and others have struggled to put into words. Our Creator’s imagination and scientific skills know no bounds. He willingly shared some of that ability with us. Throughout history, human beings have been able to use the gifts of creativity, curiosity, reason and logic to discover new ways to improve our lives. No longer do we have to risk accidentally gathering poison ivy for personal hygiene purposes in our one-holer outhouses; instead, we can drive our climate-controlled vehicles to the nearest store and purchase the jumbo packs of ultra-soft toilet paper. Creative minds invented these things for our convenience.