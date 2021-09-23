Sword Art Online Teases New Figure Line of Asuna and Alice

Ahead of its Japanese release next month, the full trailer for the upcoming anime film Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night has been released. After a number of teases, we’re finally just over a month away from the next Sword Art Online movie being released in theaters, albeit only in Japan for the time being. With the release being so close, on October 30, 2021 in Japan, it was high time a full trailer was released for the film and that’s what came out today. Not only do we finally have our full look at what the story will be about, the trailer also features the movie’s theme song “Yuke” by LiSA.

