Comics

Sword Art Online Teases New Figure Line of Asuna and Alice

By Evan Valentine
ComicBook
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world of Sword Art Online is about to return thanks to its new feature-length film, Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria Of A Starless Night, which will revisit the events of the first season of the anime franchise wherein Asuna and Kirito attempted to make their way up a dangerous tower fit to bursting with monsters in the digital world. Now, it seems as if the isekai is set to return to the world of Alicization with two new figures that are set to arrive in the near future, bringing Asuna and Alice back to life.

