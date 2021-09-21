CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Letter-- NOTL hotel tax is a bad idea

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo I see town council, with the exception of three councilors, has approved a municipal accommodation tax. It would seem to be a way of raising more money to cover the mismanagement of the budget by this council. There are a number of reasons why this tax is a bad idea.

