Business

Nike announces new partnership with Megan Thee Stallion

By The FADER
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter trying her hand at everything from basketball to track & field in the clip, Meg goes on to explain how long rehearsals and dance-move-packed performances are just as full of action and adrenaline as any sport. The partnership also includes an exclusive set of core and lower body workouts...

www.thefader.com

Related
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Launched a Nike Core and Lower Body Program, So Get Ready to Pop a Squat

Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"
WORKOUTS
kldjfb.xyz

I tried Megan Thee Stallion's Nike training program. Here's how it went.

Megan Thee Stallion can add another role to her resume: “Thee Hot Girl Coach.”. The Houston native and three-time Grammy award-winning rapper is collaborating with Nike, and one of their trainers Tara Nicolas, for a series of free workouts designed to build energy, endurance and balance, all accessible through the Nike Training Club app.
FITNESS
HipHopDX.com

Megan Thee Stallion Joins Drake & IDK As Nike Rapper Ambassador - But She's Putting In Sweat

Nike has always made it their mission to team up with some of Hip Hop’s biggest stars for collaborations that have fans going crazy. Kanye West had a fantastic run with Nike in the late 2000s, and his rival Drake is making waves with his NOCTA sublabel. Now, Megan Thee Stallion looks to be joining the exclusive group of rappers thanks to a new deal with Nike.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

Fans excited to see BTS finally meet Megan Thee Stallion in New York City

Just about a month ago, BTS released their remix of "Butter" with Megan Thee Stallion. Although Megan Thee Stallion had a few difficulties with her agency, she was finally able to get the court to rule in favor of her and was able to release the remix with the global K-pop act.
MUSIC
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
Rolling Stone

Post Malone, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert Lead Third Annual Posty Fest

Post Malone has announced his third annual Posty Fest, with Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert joining the rapper at the Arlington, Texas, event. Set for October 30th and 31st outside the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, the two-day festival will also feature Roddy Ricch, Jack Harlow, $uicideboy$, Polo G, Rod Wave, Turnstile, Tyga, Kaash Paige, Flo Milli, and many more. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the festival will be held exclusively outdoors. Tickets for Malone’s hometown festival — the first Posty Fest since 2019, when it was only one day — are on sale now; check out the Posty Fest page for more information. Malone has spent the summer headlining a variety of music festivals, including Lollapalooza, Miami’s Rolling Loud, and the U.K.’s Reading and Leeds fests. He’s next set to perform at New York’s Governors Ball on September 24th through the 26th, although you can now bet on whether or not that festival takes place at all.
ARLINGTON, TX
energy941.com

Megan Thee Stallion Launches Revlon Makeup Line

Megan Thee Stallion is now a cosmetics entrepreneur in partnership with Revlon. After appearing in glamorous fashion at Monday night’s Met Gala in New York City, the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper’s new Big Bad Beauty makeup line is now on sale. “The collab comes with an exclusive new palette designed...
MAKEUP
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Drops New ‘Big Bad Beauty’ Collection With Revlon

Megan Thee Stallion and Revlon continue their partnership with another beauty drop. In July, the rapper and cosmetics brand released and sold out the Hot Girl Sunset Makeup Collection issued on StockX. Now, fans have the opportunity to purchase the new Big Bad Beauty Looks collection in-store and online. The new collection includes shades that reflect the Houston artist’s personal style. The Big Bad Beauty collection includes multiple products for cosmetic wearers to create stand-out eye makeup looks to their liking. “Surprise hotties!” the “Thot Sh*t” rapper shared on Instagram. “The collab comes with an exclusive new palette designed by me and...
MAKEUP
Birmingham Star

Megan Thee Stallion's stunning Met Gala look

Washington [US], September 14 (ANI): American rapper Megan Thee Stallion arrived at the Met Gala 2021 dressed as a movie starlet straight out of the 1950s. Megan gave fans a sneak peek of her Met Gala look as she stepped out of her hotel, The Mark, in New York City, reported E! News.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Basketball#Track Field#The Nike Training Club
Rolling Stone

Dua Lipa Sets ‘Future Nostalgia’ Tour With Megan Thee Stallion

Dua Lipa will head out on her highly anticipated headlining tour next year. Lipa’s sophomore album Future Nostalgia was released in March 2020 and became one of the year’s biggest releases. The tour will span 28 dates across the US and Canada, including Lipa’s first headlining show at Madison Square Garden. She’ll be joined by what she called “the ultimate girl gang”: Megan Thee Stallion, Caroline Polachek and Lolo Zouaī have all been tapped as special guests for the trek. The tour will kick off on February 9th in Miami and wrap on April 1st in Vancouver, marking over two years...
CELEBRITIES
Allure

Megan Thee Stallion Wore Blunt Bangs to a Concert in London

The fringe added a fresh twist to the extra-long ponytail she's been wearing during her mini tour of the U.K. A wig with fringe is virtually unheard of with Megan Thee Stallion, but on Sunday, September 12, she took to the stage wearing some blunt bangs. The look, accompanied by a long ponytail, was for a third day of touring in London. The ponytail has been a hair mainstay during her time in the U.K. (exhibit A and B) but it seems this was the first time Meg brought out a fringe to match.
WORLD
HipHopDX.com

Megan The Stallion's Viral 'Thot Shit' Twerk Helped Earn A Platinum Plaque

Compared to her monstrous 2020, Megan Thee Stallion’s 2021 has been somewhat of a quiet year. She was featured on several songs and got a movie bag after placing on the Coming 2 America soundtrack with “I’m A King” featuring Bobby Sessions. Megan Thee Stallion managed to release a single...
MUSIC
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nike
nickiswift.com

This Tory Lanez Tweet Has Megan Thee Stallion Fans Talking

Tory Lanez (born Daystar Shemuel Shua Peterson) brings out some very strong emotions from a divided internet whenever he tweets. The "Say It" rapper is known to be the butt of balding jokes online and for his various scandals, like being accused of "physical, verbal, and emotional abuse" by his alleged ex-girlfriend, per HipHopDX. It's not easy to forget about his drama with former friend, Megan Thee Stallion, either. Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion were tight before he allegedly shot the "Cognac Queen" rapper in the back of her foot after a party in October 2020, per Page Six.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

J. Cole announces return of Dreamville Festival in 2022

J. Cole announced the return of his annual Dreamville Festival in 2022 on Monday, the first installment since its inaugural festival in 2019. The event will expand to two days next year, taking place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3, 2022 in Raleigh, North Carolina. Fans will be able to purchase single-day or two-pass passes. Though a lineup has not yet been announced, previous performers have included SZA, Teyana Taylor, 6LACK, Davido, and J.I.D, alongside Cole himself.
RALEIGH, NC
Essence

Why Megan Thee Stallion Is Finally Allowing Others To Do Her Makeup

The rapper, known for doing her own makeup, is giving up a little control. Megan Thee Stallion is a woman of many impeccable talents. She raps, dances, serves as leader of the Hot Girls and is also practically a makeup artist of sorts — making her the perfect ambassador for cosmetic powerhouse Revlon. Well, she’s launching her second collection with the brand and ESSENCE got a first-hand look at how it came together.
MAKEUP
The FADER

SahBabii shares “Bread Head,” announces new project

No list of new generation rappers who deserve more flowers would be complete without including SahBabii. The Atlanta artist emerged in 2016 as one of the city's many Young Thug-influenced rappers, but he quickly carved out his own lane with lyrics alternately grim and grin-inducing and an ear for gorgeous beats that made him sound like the black sheep of heaven who causes a ruckus while floating on a cloud.
MUSIC
Elle

Megan Thee Stallion Knows Her Mom Would Be Proud of Her Brows

"As soon as you start putting on my collection from Revlon, that's how you know you just automatically activated your hot girl shit," Megan Thee Stallion explains over Zoom. "When you wear this makeup and when you’re getting beat, just know you're activating it." The rapper, sporting her signature cut crease and the gold shade Heat Wave from her palette, could have a second career as an inspirational makeup artist. Just in time for fall, she wants us to not forget the hot girl summer mentality, which, despite its seasonal name, can last all year long with a few minor tweaks, she says. Plus, she lets us in on where she gets her beauty inspiration from, how to perfect the cut crease, and the essentials for Hot Girl Fall.
BEAUTY & FASHION
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Megan Thee Stallion Says It's Her Job To Make Men 'Uncomfortable'

Megan Thee Stallion is a force to be reckoned with. Stepping onto the scene just a few years ago, the female rapper has taken the world by storm with her quick flows and "hot girl" signatures. She manages to sound both modern and old school at the same time, and her tall stature and big personality make her one who can't be missed. Now, speaking in an interview with Julie Adenuga for The Evening Standard, the "Savage" rapper has opened up about how her view of men has changed since she became famous.
CELEBRITIES

