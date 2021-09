The Nanit is more than just a camera, it’s an app that helps me track my baby’s sleep patterns and make changes to help him sleep better. As I was getting ready to become a first-time mom, I knew that I would be concerned with my baby’s sleep. What I didn’t realize is that I would become absolutely obsessed with knowing how much sleep our little bundle of joy was getting, the quality of that sleep, and how the tweaks we were making to his routine affected both quantity and quality. As any new parent knows, the sleep of your baby has a huge impact on how rested you, the doting parent, are, so I decided there was nothing more worth investing time and resources into than products that could help our family get the rest we so desperately need. That’s how I ended up with the Nanit Pro Smart Baby Monitor.

ELECTRONICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO