Conservation and Restoration with Adaptation and Reconstruction of Buildings

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn case you choose to renovate, conservate or reconstruct your building rather than demolishing it partly or fully, you have to know how to do it. Duration of such projects. Role of architects. Renovation and adaptation with BIM (Building Information Modelling) is shown on the link of one example of interior design and architecture project of a town apartment that is renovated in Sarajevo using BIM technology.

OMA reinterprets I-beam with linear and web-shaped bridge for Jojutla Bridge in Mexico

OMA New York has unveiled design for a pedestrian bridge as part of a larger reconstruction efforts by Infonavit (National Workers’ Housing Fund Institute) following the 2017 earthquakes in Jojutla de Juárez, Morelos, Mexico. The design, led by OMA Partner Shohei Shigematsu, reinterprets I-beam structural component with a large, web-shaped...
TRAFFIC
livingstonenterprise.net

City of Livingston Façade & Building Restoration Grant Program

Downtown Revitalization Committee (LDRC) is pleased to announce the second round a grant program to assist in the total restoration, renovation and repair of commercial building exteriors within Livingston Courthouse Square District. The Façade & Building Restoration Grant will assist property owners making capital improvements to building facades, and aims to encourage restoring the original character of historic buildings.
LIVINGSTON, TN
designboom.com

corten steel mass rises up from a restored colonial building in kuala lumpur

‘sentul works’, a restoration of a neglected colonial building. O2 design atelier in collaboration with YTL land design group spearheaded the restoration of a century-old colonial building, where once was the headquarters of the federated malay state railway (FMSR). located in kuala lumpur, malaysia, this structure clad with brick-and-concrete arched-colonnades façade was standing as a hollow shell amidst the old trees of sentul park, until the architects undertook to transform it into a modern office building.
VISUAL ART
#Building Materials#Energy Efficiency
The Tribune

Windsor begins improvements, reconstruction for 2 parks

Efforts to update a Windsor park playground began Tuesday, and construction is set to begin next week to rebuild another park burned in a fire that remains under investigation. Early this year, the town began the Windsor Village Park project to engage residents in plans to update the playground equipment...
WINDSOR, CO
yourislandnews.com

City selects company to restore windows at historic building

The City of Beaufort has selected Shenandoah Restorations of Irmo, S.C., to restore the 29 windows in the historic Carnegie Library building in downtown Beaufort. Several of the windows were damaged by Hurricanes Matthew and Irma. In July 2020, the City was awarded a grant of $188,500 from the South Carolina Historic Preservation Office to restore the windows.
BEAUFORT, SC
tsl.news

Oldenborg reconstruction crawls forward with new two-building plan

After several years of hinting at possible renovations, Pomona College says it is now close to rebuilding the Oldenborg Center for Modern Languages and International Relations. In a June presentation to the Claremont Architectural Commission, the college said that the redesign would better align the residence hall with the rest of the campus architecture.
CLAREMONT, CA
Harvard GSD announces Fall 2021 public program

The Harvard Graduate School of Design (GSD) has announced its fall 2021 public programs. All programs will take place virtually and require registration. You can visit Harvard GSD's Events page for more information. Live captioning will be available. Anyone requiring accessibility accommodations should contact the Public Programs Office at [email...
EDUCATION
MoederscheimMoonen Architects completes Port Pavilion with black aluminum façade in Rotterdam

Rotterdam-based architecture studio MoederscheimMoonen Architects has completed a new pavilion that features black aluminum triangular shapes on its façade in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. Named Port Pavilion, the 1,400-square-metre pavilion is located in the historic Maritime District in Rotterdam. The architects have created a new compact building that replaces the three...
VISUAL ART
Conservation Counts

Join Jim Waggener in his ongoing natural resource surveys at two of Northern Virginia's best birding spots. Surveys alternate between Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Refuge and Meadowood Special Recreation Management Area on Mason Neck. From April through October, surveys are conducted primarily for butterflies and dragonflies at those two locations and two others—Occoquan Regional Park and Julie J. Metz Memorial Wetlands Preserve. Participation is limited. Email us to make a reservation here. More information is available here.
SCIENCE
TNECD Historic Development Grant awards $270,000 to Johnson City building owner for restoration project

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced the recipients of the state’s Historic Development Grants– which includes a historic building in Johnson City. This grant program provides more than $4 million to projects across the state that aim to renovate and preserve historic buildings. The owners of the F.W. Woolworth and Company building in downtown Johnson City received $270,000 in grant funding to rehabilitate the location. This building began as a Woolworth retail store, and has since housed the popular Hands On! Museum before they relocated to the Gray Fossil Site. Read more here.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Moody Hospital Building to be reconstructed into senior living apartments

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Moody Hospital building, located on North Alice Street, opened in the early 1900s and operated for nearly 50 years before closing, and since then it hasn’t been very useful. “So the building is a historic structure and unfortunately it’s in a state of disrepair today,”...
DOTHAN, AL
Architects of Invention reveals its competition entry for SBERCITY residential complex in Moscow

London-based architecture studio Architects of Invention has revealed its competition entry for SBERCITY residential complex in Moscow, Russia. The proposed site is located within the newly designed masterplan of Rublyevo-Archangelskoe, a territory which occupies 461ha to the west of Moscow. SBERCITY is a large-scale LEED ND certified project, with aspirations...
VISUAL ART
More Lakwalk closures as reconstruction project continues

Duluth's Lakewalk reconstruction project is well underway, now entering its fifth and final stage of construction. But that signals more closures so the project can be finished. Effective September 28th, the Lakewalk from the bottom of the pedestrian ramp below Gitchi -ode' Akiing Park to Water Street is closed until...
DULUTH, MN
Lazzara motor yacht Endless Love sold

The 25.97 metre Lazzara motor yacht Endless Love, listed for sale by Mike Zaidan at Worth Avenue Yachts, has been sold with the buyer introduced by Harley Smegal of RKH Yachts. Built by US yard Lazzara to a highly customised in-house design, she was delivered in 2009 and has an...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Norman Foster to chair RIBA Stirling Prize Jury

The Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) has announced that Lord Norman Foster will chair of the 2021 Stirling Prize jury. Chaired by Lord Foster, the jury is comprised of RIBA President Simon Allford, 2019 RIBA Stirling Prize winner and architect Annalie Riches and artist Dame Phyllida Barlow, advised by sustainability expert and architect Mina Hasman.
APPLE

