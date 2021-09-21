Conservation and Restoration with Adaptation and Reconstruction of Buildings

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development announced the recipients of the state’s Historic Development Grants– which includes a historic building in Johnson City. This grant program provides more than $4 million to projects across the state that aim to renovate and preserve historic buildings. The owners of the F.W. Woolworth and Company building in downtown Johnson City received $270,000 in grant funding to rehabilitate the location. This building began as a Woolworth retail store, and has since housed the popular Hands On! Museum before they relocated to the Gray Fossil Site. Read more here.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 11 DAYS AGO