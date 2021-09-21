Conservation and Restoration with Adaptation and Reconstruction of Buildings
In case you choose to renovate, conservate or reconstruct your building rather than demolishing it partly or fully, you have to know how to do it. Duration of such projects. Role of architects. Renovation and adaptation with BIM (Building Information Modelling) is shown on the link of one example of interior design and architecture project of a town apartment that is renovated in Sarajevo using BIM technology.worldarchitecture.org
Comments / 0