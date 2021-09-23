Man sentenced to 30 years in 2019 death of woman found inside suitcase in Greenwich

A man was sentenced to 30 years in prison Thursday after taking a plea deal in the 2019 death of his ex-girlfriend, whose body was found stuffed inside a suitcase off the road in Greenwich.

Javier Da Silva had his sentencing hearing in a federal court in White Plains, New York, where Judge Vincent Briccetti called it a callous and cruel crime and told Da Silva "what you did to this woman was sickening.”

Da Silva previously admitted that in January 2019, he went to Valerie Reyes' apartment in New Rochelle where a violent fight ended with him tying up her arms and legs, putting packing tape over her mouth and stuffing her in a suitcase.

After dumping her in a wooded area in Greenwich, Da Silva drained Reyes' bank account of more than $5,000 and stole her iPad.

In court, Reyes' mother described her daughter as the light of her life and her best friend. Norma Sanchez called Da Silva "a worthless soul" telling him, "You deserve nothing but pain and rejection."

Da Silva cried quietly as she spoke, then addressed the court through tears. Using an interpreter, he said, "No words can express how repulsed I am by the acts I committed."

The sentencing comes after Da Silva pleaded guilty to kidnapping resulting in death in February 2020. The coroner ruled Reyes was still alive in the suitcase and died from suffocation.

The judge's parting words to Da Silva were, “You have to live with what you did.”

Da Silva will be in his mid-50s when he gets out of prison.

Two Greenwich investigators were at the sentencing, along with law enforcement from other agencies that worked on the case.