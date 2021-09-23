Nike's Gundam Sneaker Set Is Out of This World

Mobile Suit Gundam has spent decades exploring the original world that introduced the mech suits that became prevalent thanks to the war between the Principality of Zeon and the Earth Federation, but the franchise has also branched out across different stories and alternate realities. Taking place following the events of Char's Counterattack, Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn follows a brand new pilot that stumbles across a mech suit, and it seems that this anime series based on a serial novel is set to get its own pair of staggering Nike sneakers that capture the aesthetic of the mobile suit.