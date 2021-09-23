Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' enough to keep up with Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — The last time the Saints marched into Gillette Stadium was in 2013, when Tom Brady led the Patriots to a dramatic last-second win, hitting Kenbrell Thompkins for a 17-yard touchdown with five seconds left. Pandemonium ensued, including Scott Zolak’s famous “unicorns and show ponies” radio call. Sunday’s tilt between the new-look Patriots and the new-look Saints may not be as dramatic. Mac Jones vs. Jameis Winston just doesn’t have the same buzz as Tom Brady vs. Drew Brees. But Sunday should still be a pretty good football game, with both teams coming in at 1-1 on the season....

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO