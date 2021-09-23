Alex Guerrero: Bill Belichick 'never evolved' enough to keep up with Tom Brady
It's been more than a year since Tom Brady and Bill Belichick split. There's still more than a week until their first on-field meeting, but that doesn't mean we can't start talking about what went down in New England. Brady's father began the conversation this week, saying his son felt vindicated by his Super Bowl LV triumph with Tampa Bay after leaving a franchise he believed didn't want him anymore.www.nfl.com
