Hooksett, NH

A New Generation of Leadership at PROCON as Managing Directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas Take Charge

By Boston Real Estate Times
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHooksett, NH — PROCON, a family-owned and operated award-winning, design-build firm is continuing its family legacy of integrity, innovation, and strong partnerships under the leadership of Managing Directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas, along with long-term PROCON officers. With the sudden passing of their father, Mark Stebbins, earlier this...

#Management Consulting#Managing Directors#Construction Management#Procon#Project Managers#Mechanical Engineers
