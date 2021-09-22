A New Generation of Leadership at PROCON as Managing Directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas Take Charge
Hooksett, NH — PROCON, a family-owned and operated award-winning, design-build firm is continuing its family legacy of integrity, innovation, and strong partnerships under the leadership of Managing Directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas, along with long-term PROCON officers. With the sudden passing of their father, Mark Stebbins, earlier this...bostonrealestatetimes.com
Comments / 0