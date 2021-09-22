A New Generation of Leadership at PROCON as Managing Directors John Stebbins and Jennifer Stebbins Thomas Take Charge

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. Oftentimes, the words “leader” and “manager” become synonymous with each other. This is perhaps explained by the fact that people expect the leader of any organization to be adept at managing it too. However, when talking about businesses, the distinction between a good leader and a good manager becomes very apparent.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO