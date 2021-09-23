Woman Charged With Stabbing Morton Hospital Worker Ordered To Undergo Evaluation

TAUNTON (CBS) — The woman charged with stabbing a hospital worker in Taunton has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Victoria Disharoon, 28, was ordered held without bail at her arraignment Thursday in Taunton District Court.

A woman who works at Morton Hospital was taking a break outside Tuesday afternoon when, investigators say, Disharoon walked up behind her, pulled her ponytail and stabbed her several times in the back.

A court psychiatrist said Disharoon has a history of mental illness.

“She’s having a mental health problem. She’s been psychiatrically hospitalized at least once,” said psychiatrist Dr. John Pearson.

Police said it was an “unprovoked attack.” The 44-year-old woman was able to use her cell phone to take a photo of her attacker before she took off.

Police found Disharoon late Wednesday afternoon in Raynham and arrested her. They said she had a small pocket knife that’s believed to have been used in the attack. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The wounded worker was treated in the hospital’s emergency room, was released, and chose to finish her shift.

At court Thursday, Disharoon’s father, Terry Parratt, told WBZ-TV that she has struggled with mental health issues for years.

“It’s just a tough thing to deal with,” her father said. “She basically said she snapped. And no reason, no rhyme. Just want let everyone know that mental illness is a real thing.”

Parratt apologized to the victim for the attack.

“My deepest, heartfelt apologies go out to the victim. The person did not deserve this.”