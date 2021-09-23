CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taunton, MA

Woman Charged With Stabbing Morton Hospital Worker Ordered To Undergo Evaluation

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30o2zk_0c5ozSIY00

TAUNTON (CBS) — The woman charged with stabbing a hospital worker in Taunton has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Victoria Disharoon, 28, was ordered held without bail at her arraignment Thursday in Taunton District Court.

A woman who works at Morton Hospital was taking a break outside Tuesday afternoon when, investigators say, Disharoon walked up behind her, pulled her ponytail and stabbed her several times in the back.

A court psychiatrist said Disharoon has a history of mental illness.

“She’s having a mental health problem. She’s been psychiatrically hospitalized at least once,” said psychiatrist Dr. John Pearson.

Police said it was an “unprovoked attack.” The 44-year-old woman was able to use her cell phone to take a photo of her attacker before she took off.

Victoria Disharoon in court after being charged with stabbing a Morton Hospital worker. (WBZ-TV)

Police found Disharoon late Wednesday afternoon in Raynham and arrested her. They said she had a small pocket knife that’s believed to have been used in the attack. She was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

The wounded worker was treated in the hospital’s emergency room, was released, and chose to finish her shift.

At court Thursday, Disharoon’s father, Terry Parratt, told WBZ-TV that she has struggled with mental health issues for years.

“It’s just a tough thing to deal with,” her father said. “She basically said she snapped. And no reason, no rhyme. Just want let everyone know that mental illness is a real thing.”

Parratt apologized to the victim for the attack.

“My deepest, heartfelt apologies go out to the victim. The person did not deserve this.”

Comments / 5

Corey Horton
4d ago

and you can put the blame squarely on the democrats since they gave blacks carte Blanche to commit crimes with no accountability

Reply(1)
3
P McG
3d ago

Luckily the worker’s wounds weren’t as serious as the media made it sound. I thought someone stabbed several times would surely die. The worker was treated and finished her shift. That’s a far cry from how the media covered this story. I hope the woman who did this isn’t shuffled through the system without getting necessary mental health assistance. What she did makes her a danger to others. If there’s a next time the victim may not be so lucky.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

4-Year-Old Overdosed On Methadone, Now Manchester, NH Police Searching For Mother

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire are searching for a mother whose 4-year-old overdosed on Methadone in July. Manchester Police said the child was rushed to Elliot Hospital on July 24 and needed to have Narcan administered. Allison Richardson. (Image Credit: Manchester Police) Investigators learned that the child allegedly ingested methadone while in the care of their mother, 25-year-old Allison Richardson. Richardson has an active arrest warrant for endangering the welfare of a child. Anyone who has information on where Richardson is located is asked to contact Manchester Police.
MANCHESTER, NH
CBS Boston

Boston Police Searching For Missing Girl In Mattapan

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Police are searching for a missing girl in Mattapan. A call came into police around 6:55 a.m. Monday. Witnesses told officers they saw a black SUV pull up on Hiawatha Road, take a young girl from the street and drive away toward Blue Hill Avenue. Police described the girl as Hispanic, around 5-to-10 years old with braids and barrettes in her hair. The alleged suspect is described as an Hispanic man with a medium build. He was wearing a tan jacket. Boston police say this is a search for a missing girl and that a call came in for a 5 to 10 year-old girl taken from Hiawatha Road and placed in a black SUV. This report remains under investigation. The girl is being described as Hispanic with braids and barrettes. @wbz https://t.co/D5GKWCtLhB — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) September 27, 2021 No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Woman Killed, Man Hurt In Dorchester Shooting

BOSTON (CBS) – A woman was killed and a man injured during a Saturday night shooting in Dorchester. Two people were shot on Westview Street around 9 p.m. The woman was later pronounced dead. The male victim is listed in stable condition. No arrests have been made.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police Identify 2 Suspects Wanted In Norwood Murder

NORWOOD (CBS) – Police have identified the two men wanted in connection with the murder of Shakim Lewis-Johnson in Norwood. Lewis-Johnson was shot multiple times on Sturtevant Avenue on Sunday. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey asked the public for help finding 27-year-old Ernest Payne of Cambridge and 25-year-old Anthony Loper-Feaster of Salem. Ernest Payne and Anthony Loper-Feaster wanted in Norwood murder (WBZ-TV) The victim, police say, was leaving a friend’s house on Sturtevant Avenue Sunday afternoon. Neighbors described hearing five to six gunshots. Police said Payne and Loper-Feaster drove away and now detectives are looking for them and their getaway car. They were believed to be traveling in a white 2014 Honda Accord with New Hampshire license plate 485 5328. Shakim Lewis-Johnson (WBZ-TV) Morrissey said they may be armed, and anyone who knows their location should call 911. The victim’s aunt told WBZ-TV they hope putting the suspects’ faces and names out there will lead to their arrest — and ultimately justice.
NORWOOD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taunton, MA
Taunton, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Raynham, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
CBS Boston

Dracut Woman Arraigned For Allegedly Torching 2 Police Cruisers

DRACUT (CBS) — A Dracut woman was arraigned in Lowell District Court for allegedly torching two police cruisers last week. Alicia Burley, 43, pleaded not guilty on Friday to charges of burning a motor vehicle and trespassing. Dracut Police announced the arraignment Friday night. Burley has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation, but was released on personal recognizance. The fire took place on September 15. Police said officers were responding to emergency calls around 9 p.m. when a shift supervisor received a call about a fire in the back parking lot of the police station. After going to the parking lot,...
DRACUT, MA
CBS Boston

Dozens Of Massachusetts State Police Troopers Resigning Over COVID Vaccine Mandate, Union Says

BOSTON (CBS) – The State Police Association of Massachusetts (SPAM) said dozens of troopers have submitted their resignation papers as a result of the state’s COVID vaccine mandate. The state is requiring all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17, or risk losing their jobs. About 20% of State Police employees are not vaccinated, the union’s attorney said. Last week, a judge denied a request from the State Police union to put a hold on Baker’s vaccine mandate for troopers. The union released a statement following the judge’s decision. Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines protecting the citizens...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Worcester Man Hospitalized After Crashing ATV Into Woods In Cambridge, NH

CAMBRIDGE, N.H. (CBS) – A Worcester man was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after crashing his ATV into the woods on the Blackjack Trail in Cambridge, New Hampshire on Sunday. The accident took place around 10 a.m. 45-year-old Richard Saul was with five other riders when the crash happened. An investigation determined that Saul was driving his ATV at a high speed and missed a curve in the trail. He then launched several feet off the trail into the woods. The ATV ended up being wedged in the trees. The ATV lodged in the trees of Blackjack Trail. (Photo Credit: New Hampshire Fish & Game Department) The people Saul was riding with did not realize he crashed until they stopped and noticed he wasn’t a part of the group. When they went back to look for him, they found him after hearing him call for help. Members of his traveling party called EMS, who, after arriving, determined that a helicopter med-evaluation was needed. He was later airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Middleboro Man Accused Of Assaulting Commuter Rail Conductor After Refusing To Wear Mask

BRAINTREE (CBS) — A Middleboro man is accused of attacking an MBTA Commuter Rail conductor who asked him to put a mask on before getting on a train. Transit Police arrested 40-year-old Daniel Libby after the incident at the Braintree station Wednesday evening. They said a conductor asked Libby to put mask on, as required, before he got on a train around 5 p.m.  The conductor told police Libby refused and “responded with several expletives.” Investigators said Libby then shoved the conductor and used his shoulder to force his way into the train. Police were called in and ordered Libby to get off the train, but they say he refused and also wouldn’t give them his name. He was arrested and charged with assault and battery on a public official.
BRAINTREE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apologies#Mental Health Issues#Taunton District Court#Morton Hospital#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Man Stabbed After Apparent Road Rage Incident In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A man was stabbed outside the Best Buy at CambridgeSide Place Saturday night after an apparent road rage incident. Cambridge Police said a 34-year-old man was stabbed in the stomach. He was conscious and alert when he was taken to the hospital. The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. Police did not provide a description of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Cambridge Police.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
CBS Boston

Randolph Man Accused Of Beating Canadian Geese With Stick Indicted On Animal Cruelty Charges

RANDOLPH (CBS) — A grand jury on Thursday indicted a Randolph man on animal cruelty charges for allegedly beating two Canadian geese with a stick. The geese later had to be euthanized. Ernest Allen, 55, pleaded not guilty to animal cruelty charges when he was arraigned in August in Quincy District Court and was released on personal recognizance. Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey said the indictment will move the case to Norfolk Superior Court. “The Randolph Police Department responded to Mr. Allen’s home after being contacted by a neighbor who reported seeing him beating the geese with a stick,” Morrissey said. “The geese were transported to the New England Wildlife Center in South Weymouth. Despite their efforts, the geese could not be saved.” Animal cruelty charges in Massachusetts can carry a prison term of seven years.  
RANDOLPH, MA
CBS Boston

11-Year-Old Girl Struck By School Bus, Seriously Injured In Braintree

BRAINTREE (CBS) – An 11-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was struck by a school bus in Braintree Friday afternoon. Police said the girl was conscious and alert when she was taken to the hospital with her mother. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Hillside Road near East Middle School. Braintree School Superintendent Jim Lee said the student was struck while crossing the street. “Everybody was just shocked,” one student said. “When we were coming back we just saw like a lot of teachers running and a lot police cars and so we were just following and we saw the bus and we saw like the ambulances and stuff and she was like under the bus.” It happened just a quarter mile from the school. EMTs, firefighters and police pulled the girl out from under the bus and got her in an ambulance to go to a Boston hospital. Police said she appears to have serious but non-life threatening injuries. The superintendent is taking this chance to warn parents to educate kids about safety when walking to and from school. Braintree Police and Massachusetts State Police are investigating the incident.
BRAINTREE, MA
CBS Boston

Westboro Wrong-Way Crash Leaves Multiple People With Serious Injuries

WESTBORO (CBS) – Police said a wrong-way driver suffered life-threatening injuries and hurt several others during a crash late Saturday night in Westboro. It happened around 11 p.m. on Route 9. A car driving east in the westbound high-speed lane slammed into another car head on. Police say a wrong-way driver caused a crash in Westboro. (Image Credit: Westboro Police) The driver in the wrong-way vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries. Several people in the other car were also seriously hurt. The wrong-way driver had to be removed from the car using extrication tools. Police said the investigation into the crash is ongoing.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Boston

9 Hurt At Back Bay MBTA Station After Escalator Malfunction

BOSTON (CBS) — An escalator at the Back Bay MBTA station remained closed Monday, a day after nine people were hurt when it malfunctioned. Witnesses told WBZ-TV the escalator reversed direction around 6 p.m. Sunday, causing people to fall. They also saw several people injured on the ground below. “The escalator was moving upwards and then just went backwards, and everyone just started falling like dominos,” witness Krystal Tremblay said. Sarah Aucoin and Claire Maia were both on the escalator when it abruptly started going backwards. “When I felt it stop, we ran to the top. I looked behind me, I saw the pile...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Car Crashes Into Allston Auto Body Shop, Damaging Building

BOSTON (CBS) — A driver crashed his car into an auto repair shop in Allston early Saturday morning, causing damage to the building. Boston Police say the crash took place around 3 a.m. at Foreign Auto Body Company on Cambridge Street. Repair crews were on the scene Saturday morning working to fix the building. The outside of Foreign Auto Body Saturday morning after the crash. (WBZ-TV) The driver was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Gun Reported Missing In Natick Found By State Police

NATICK (CBS) – A gun that was reported missing in Natick has been found. It was located by State Police on Route 128 Thursday. Police said a person went to a home in Natick Wednesday evening and at some point “inadvertently left a firearm on top of their vehicle.” The unidentified person called police to tell them what happened and said the gun may have fallen off “in the area of Lilja School” on Bacon Street. Officers brought in their K-9 and a K-9 from the State Police who is specifically trained to search for guns, but nothing was found as of Thursday morning. Parents were alerted as a precaution and officers were in the area for the start of school Thursday. The incident remains under investigation.
NATICK, MA
CBS Boston

Green Line Trolley Driver Facing Charges For July Crash

BOSTON (CBS) – Transit Police have filed charges against a Green Line trolley driver involved in a crash in July. Owen Turner is facing two gross negligence charges, one of which is a felony. Transit Police said Turner initially told officers he had no memory of the crash on July 30. The next day, he told police he may have fallen asleep. A preliminary report by the NTSB found Turner put the train into full power right before it crashed into another trolley near Boston University. More than 20 people were treated for injuries. Turner was placed on leave after the crash. “The MBTA appreciates the work of Transit Police investigators and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office,” an MBTA spokesperson said. “The MBTA is taking the steps necessary to end the employment of the individual involved in the collision.”
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Man Dies After Being Hit By Truck On Route 6 In Harwich

HARWICH (CBS) – A man from Cape Cod was killed while walking along Route 6 in Harwich. Police said 68-year-old Justin Small of Brewster was hit Saturday morning. It happened along Route 6 eastbound in Harwich just after 5 a.m. Massachusetts State Police said the Ford pickup truck that hit him was being driven by a 22-year-old man from Willington, Conn.
HARWICH, MA
CBS Boston

Gas Leak In Lawrence Forces More Than 100 People Out Of Nearby Buildings

LAWRENCE (CBS) — More than 100 people had to evacuate three buildings in Lawrence on Sunday morning after a contractor doing excavation work hit a gas pipe on Manchester Street. “A subcontractor who was doing excavation work in the rear of 85 Manchester Street struck and severed a high-pressure gas line. Took a while for Eversource to isolate the valve and then shut it off,” said Lawrence Deputy Fire Chief Jack Meaney. The incident forced people inside flea and fruit markets onto the street. “This is a supermarket. Very well visited by the Latino community,” said a Lawrence resident who had to evacuate...
LAWRENCE, MA
CBS Boston

I-Team: Judge Denies State Police Request To Delay Vaccine Mandate

BOSTON (CBS) – The I-Team has learned a judge has denied a request from the State Police union to put a hold on Governor Baker’s vaccine mandate for troopers. The state is requiring all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17 or risk losing their jobs. A judge heard from attorneys for both the Commonwealth and the State Police Association of Massachusetts in Suffolk Superior Court Wednesday. The union, which represents 1,800 members, argued that the state needed to bargain with workers before implementing the mandate. According to union’s attorney, roughly 20% of State Police employees remain unvaccinated.
POLITICS
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
37K+
Followers
18K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy