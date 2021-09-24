CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harris County, TX

'Get a job!' Sheriff Ed Gonzalez exasperated after yet another senseless tragedy

By Erica Simon, Jessica Willey
ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iQbPU_0c5ohmVG00

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of a purse-snatching that left a woman dead, the Harris County sheriff fumed Thursday over the number of recent violent crimes that have targeted innocent victims.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez spoke in front of the McDonald's on Uvalde Road in east Harris County shortly after 71-year-old Martha Medina was robbed outside of the restaurant. After the robbery, the suspect hit her with his car and sped away, the sheriff said.

Medina was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"We can do better than steal a purse from an elderly person. Get a job!" Gonzalez said in exasperation. "There's no excuse for that."

The sheriff's office described the suspect's car as a 2017 or 2018 black Chevrolet Impala with chrome rims and dark tinted windows.

WATCH: 'Get a job': Sheriff fumes in wake of deadly purse-snatching

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KAdwg_0c5ohmVG00

According to the sheriff, deputies responded to a robbery call around 10:30 a.m. at a McDonald's at 430 Uvalde Rd. This is a restaurant that he called a "hub of the community" where Coffee With a Cop events, that connect residents with law enforcement, are routinely held.

The sheriff went on to say the victim was at the restaurant by herself and parked close to the entrance. She may have also tried to get a picture of the suspect before she was hit.

"Come on! This person came to eat. She had her food thrown on the floor. It breaks my heart. She's someone's loved one. It's inexcusable," he added.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Comments / 229

mmoe
10d ago

I'm born n raised in Houston in all my years here I've never seen crime like this.. I can tell you one thing for sure it all started when Katrina refuges came here

Reply(29)
108
Maribel Gaona
10d ago

we as women need to learn not to be scared to carry a gun and learn to use it in times like this we leave in it's time to fight back because they don't care about human life's

Reply(20)
81
TToniTiger
10d ago

I pray the low life thugs are caught! Such a senseless crime. Thugs get a job pay your own way stop taking things that don't belong to you and hurting people that don't deserve it! Praying for the family 🙏🏼

Reply(4)
64
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Government
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime Stoppers#Ktrk#Mcdonald#Chevrolet#Coffee With A Cop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
82K+
Followers
9K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy