Yale Park apartments landlord found guilty on four counts of code violations, not guilty on 85 counts
OMAHA, Neb. — Once facing nearly a hundred code violations, a Douglas County judge ruled Thursday Yale Park landlord Kay Anderson is guilty on just four counts. " The city came out in Sept. of 2018 calling Mr. Anderson, 'public enemy number one' and thousands of code violations and the result we have today is a court saying he was always reasonable and only convicted of four charges," said Robert Sherrots, Anderson's lawyer.www.ketv.com
Comments / 2