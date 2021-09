“September tries its best to have us forget summer.” — Bernard Williams. Watching the edges of the leaves turn, we are reminded that this is a pivotal point in the rotation of the year. September is a time of transition in so many ways. For Leominster seniors, it’s a time to step out into the crisp air and come down to the Leominster Senior Center! We have resumed many activities and have interesting presentations that can help you with everyday life. MOC also serves hot prepackaged lunches every day at noon. If you are interested in staying for lunch, please call the MOC site manager at 978-855-0815.

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO