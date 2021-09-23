CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter rolls out bitcoin tipping, safety features in product push

By Sheila Dang
Reuters
 4 days ago

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) will allow people to tip their favorite content creators with bitcoin and will launch a fund to pay some users who host audio chat rooms on its Spaces feature, the company said on Thursday.

The San Francisco-based company added it will test new ways to help users have a safer experience on Twitter, such as warning when people are entering a "heated" conversation or letting them leave tweet threads.

The product announcements are part of Twitter's effort to compete with rival platforms like Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet Inc's (GOOGL.O) YouTube for popular content creators with large followings, and turn around its image as a site where polarized discussions can fester.

Twitter users globally on iOS devices can now send and receive digital payments, which was previously limited to a small group of testers.

"We believe we can continue to incentivize the types of conversations that people want to see," said Esther Crawford, product lead for creator monetization at Twitter, in a briefing with reporters.

The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Twitter said it plans to support authentication for NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, which are digital assets such as images or videos that exist on a blockchain. read more

The feature will let people track and showcase their NFT ownership on Twitter, the company said.

In an effort to grow Spaces, Twitter will launch a creator fund to provide financial, technical and marketing support to users who host recurring audio programming on Spaces.

Such support will allow more Spaces hosts to organize better conversations and potentially gain brand sponsorship deals, said Andre Jean-Pierre, who served as an early beta-tester for Spaces.

Twitter added it is exploring how to allow users to filter out certain words they do not want to see in the replies to their tweets, which could be used to stop name-calling or abusive speech.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Engadget

Twitter will let users send and receive Bitcoin tips

Four months after Twitter first introduced in-app tipping, the company is expanding its “tip jar” feature in a major way. The company is opening up tipping to all its users globally, and for the first time will allow users to send and receive tips in Bitcoin. With the update, Twitter...
INTERNET
Mac Observer

Twitter Introduces ‘Tips’ Feature Supporting Cryptocurrency

Starting Thursday, Twitter is rolling out a Tips feature to make it easy for people to tip their favorite Tweeters. It supports tipping with Bitcoin over the Lightning Network. When you enable Tips on your profile, you can now also add your Bitcoin address. People can copy your address and...
INTERNET
Benzinga

Cathie Wood Loads Up $55M In Twitter As It Enables Tipping With Bitcoin

Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest on Thursday snapped up 829,907 shares — estimated to be worth $55.34 million — in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR), on the day the social media giant began letting users send and receive tips using Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) as part of a bigger push to help users make money from the service.
STOCKS
AFP

TikTok says it has over 1 billion users

TikTok said Monday it now has more than a billion active users, just four years after the hugely popular video-sharing app was launched by Chinese group ByteDance. Already popular before the coronavirus pandemic -- mainly due to its viral choreography set to pop songs -- TikTok received a major boost amid lockdowns, school closures and telecommuting. The video platform has gained more than 300 million users since July 2020, the last time the company had reported user numbers. Initially built on the principle of 15-second videos, the platform raised the time limit to three minutes in early July to attract a wider audience and compete with YouTube.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
