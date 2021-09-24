CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC Teachers Union Concerned About Potential Staffing Issues As Vaccine Deadline Approaches

By Andrea Grymes
 10 days ago

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City schools are getting ready for a big test as the city’s vaccine mandate takes effect in just a few days.

All Department of Education employees must get their first COVID-19 shot by Monday or risk losing their jobs.

Some worry that could lead to a teacher shortage.

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reported Thursday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said the city’s in good shape, but the teachers’ union said there is no contingency plan for next week.

“Hopefully they’ll all be here on Monday,” said parent Eddie Venegas.

Venegas has high hopes for the staff at his daughter’s school, Public School 17 in Astoria.

All city Department of Education employees must have at least one COVID vaccine shot by 5 p.m. Monday, or risk losing their jobs .

“Even if there’s a shortage of staff, it’s better than having people not vaccinated in our schools,” Venegas said.

The teachers’ union said it has encouraged its members to get vaccinated, but called out the mayor for having no contingency plan for potential staffing problems next week.

United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew said as of now about 6,000 of their 120,000 members remain unvaccinated.

“On Tuesday, are we going to have a school where we’re putting 150 children inside of an auditorium with two teachers because the city has not prepared properly?” Mulgrew asked.

Brooklyn Councilman and Education Committee Chair Mark Treyger also expressed concern on Twitter.

“Hearing DOE central staff is being told many will be redeployed into schools to address anticipated staff shortages next week. However, it is unclear if they are required to teach. They may only supervise. Plus, schools are expecting disruption in school food and cleaning services,” Treyger wrote.

“We have thousands and thousands of vaccinated, experienced substitute teachers ready to go. That’s the obvious first go-to. But it’s also true that central staff has thousands of educators, certified educators who could step into different roles if needed,” de Blasio said.

On Wednesday night, a judge ruled in the city’s favor , allowing the vaccine mandate to proceed for now, after the UFT and other unions sued.

“The reality we’re seeing right now is we think the overwhelming majority of our educators and staff are going to be there on Monday having gotten that first dose and moving forward,” de Blasio said.

Back in Astoria, many parents told Grymes they’re in favor of the mandate, which was handed down three weeks before school started.

“I’m concerned with staffing shortages but I’m more concerned with living,” said grandparent Rob Patterson.

“I understand, too, just being told they have to be vaccinated by a certain date with not much time, not much notice. So I understand, you know, why they’d be upset, but everyone should be vaccinated,” said parent Jason Greene.

The principal’s union has called on the city to delay the deadline for the mandate.

In response, the DOE said, “The vast majority of employees have been vaccinated and the number will continue to rise over the coming days. We administered 7,000 vaccinations on school campuses across the city last week, hired thousands of new teachers and staff, and have a large reserve of qualified workers who are ready to fill in if needed.”

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is prepared for Monday, when the state will start enforcing a vaccine deadline for health care workers .

The governor said Thursday she’s reaching out to other countries about possible backup. Her administration is already talking to the State Department about temporary visas.

WATCH: Gov. Hochul Gives Latest COVID Update In New York

“To have some temporary workers come in from places like the Philippines, where many nurses go elsewhere. I literally had this conversation with the prime minister of Ireland when we sat where I am right now,” she said. “Everyone I’m talking to, I’m saying, ‘Do you have any health care workers you can get over to us?'”

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on September 23, 2021.

Robin Ellis
10d ago

Really What the hell are you going to do? Are you and your staff gonna go to these hospitals and clinics and fill in for the medical staff you misplaced with a mandate for a vax that does nothing? Your as duh as Cuomo

NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CONNECTICUT STATE
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sotomayor Denies Injunction Against NYC’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has denied New York City public school employees’ request for emergency injunction against Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s vaccine mandate. She did not issue any explanation for her decision. New York City school staff were up against the COVID vaccine buzzer. They had until 5 p.m. Friday to get their first dose or face termination. Thursday, Rachel Maniscalco and three other school workers filed an emergency petition asking Sotomayor to stop the mandate. “I think the mayor needs to understand that we all feel very much betrayed,” Maniscalco said. She said it isn’t right that educators are being...
CBS New York

Murphy Threatens So-Called ‘Nuclear Option’ If N.J. Residents Are Double Charged In NYC’s Congestion Pricing Plan

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – It’s an explosive move by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy in the already contentious battle over congestion pricing. Murphy is now threatening to use the Port Authority as a bargaining tool to keep New Jersey drivers from paying more. As CBS2’s Jessica Layton reports, the traffic getting in and out of the city is a pain – almost a kinship – felt by commuters from both New York and New Jersey. But now the possibility of a double toll on the so-called “bridge and tunnel” crowd through congestion pricing, it’s even worse for those on the Jersey side. So...
CBS New York

NYPD Launching Precinct Greeter Program As Part Of Effort To Improve Community Ties

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is launching a new precinct greeter program. The program features a community guide, or a customer service representative, who will serve as the first point of contact for visitors. “They’re going to inquire why are you there. And once you give them that information, they can navigate you through the different departments within that precinct, whether it’s domestic violence, community affairs to get a permit or simply to retrieve an accident or complaint report,” NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said. Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Daily Briefing — The NYPD says the program builds on the department’s commitment to improve ties with people in a precinct’s community.
CBS New York

Mayor De Blasio Announces New Public Health Outreach Agency

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced a new public health outreach agency. The new agency will be called the New York City Public Health Corps. The PHC is tasked with increasing access to primary care services, providing counseling about diabetes and depression, and assisting patients with meeting health goals. Watch Mayor De Blasio’s Daily COVID Briefing — “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine what public health can look like in New York City,” New York City health commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi said. “The future of public health in our city must be led by the people who are most affected and who know the communities that they serve.” The new agency will utilize personnel from the city’s test and trace corps.
New York Lawmakers Call On Gov. Hochul To Release More Rikers Island Detainees

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York lawmakers are calling on Gov. Kathy Hochul to release more detainees from Rikers Island. Advocates say measures taken to address the problems are not going far enough, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Thursday. “I’m the elected official who’s done the most to assist this situation in Rikers because it is a tinderbox,” Hochul said. Nearly 45 state lawmakers are asking the governor to do more. In a letter, they said they want 164 additional parolees held on non-violent, technical violations released – doubling the number of those being let out under the newly signed Less Is More Act. “If...
CBS New York

George Floyd Statue In Manhattan Vandalized, But Quickly Returned To Form By Art Group Volunteers

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A statue in memory of George Floyd in Union Square was vandalized on Sunday morning. Police say someone splashed it with paint, and it’s not the first time the statue has been targeted, CBS2’s Jessica Layton reported. New Yorkers and tourists alike were marveling Sunday night at the larger-than-life statue of Floyd, which was restored to its golden shine in Union Square Park after it was defaced earlier in the day. “We put it in two days ago and 48 hours later here we are with vandalism,” said Lindsay Eshelman, co-founder of the group Confront Art. WATCH: New Video Shows...
CBS New York

Nurse Shortage Puts Education At Risk For Students With Severe Disabilities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The pandemic has created a shortage of nurses across the country and here in New York. That’s having a ripple effect on students with severe disabilities who require full-time assistance, and it’s putting their education at risk. Manhattan high schooler Owen Atkins loves school, but he’s prone to seizures, so he needs a nurse with him in class each day. “It’s legally required if you’re in school, to do medications, it has to be done by a nurse,” Owen’s father, Dan Atkins, said. The problem is the pandemic has created a shortage of nurses and the Department of Education cannot...
CBS New York

Paterson Says Grassroots Community Outreach Was Key To Achieving Highest Vaccination Rate In New Jersey

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — With many cities struggling to get their populations vaccinated, Paterson, New Jersey is among the places in our area seeing great success. Officials say the city has the highest rate of vaccination in the state, and they attribute that to the city’s grassroots efforts to get out into the community and educate the public. After months of uncertainty over whether she should get the shot, 34-year-old Latoya Harris is now fully vaccinated. “A lot of people of color were very skeptical about it. You know, history hasn’t been fair to us when it came to vaccines, when it came...
Teacher Stephanie Edmonds On Why She’s Not Getting The COVID Vaccine, Despite Mandate: ‘The Hardest Decision I’ve Ever Made’

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Several school staff unions are warning the city is not prepared to make up for the thousands of employees it could lose because of the reinstated vaccine mandate. A federal appeals court sided with the city Monday night, saying it can force employees to get the vaccine or take an unpaid leave. The deadline is Friday. As CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports, without the first shot by 5 p.m. Friday, employees will not be allowed at school. Right now, 13% are not vaccinated, and Rozner spoke with one of the employees who will not cave. COVID VACCINE New York State book online here or call...
CBS New York

Gov. Murphy Announces Deal With Fiserv To Grow Financial Tech Jobs In New Jersey

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced a deal Thursday to keep and grow financial tech jobs in New Jersey. He said the company Fiserv is expanding its footprint in the state. “This isn’t just any office opening we’re celebrating. This is the creation of a strategic flagship location that will see a total of 3,000 jobs based right here and an added investment of more than $100 million right here in Berkeley Heights,” Murphy said. Under the agreement approved by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority’s board of directors, the company will receive $109 million in tax breaks over three years as it relocates to a new campus in the Union County suburb.
CBS New York

Yonkers Residents Call On Lawmakers To Follow Through On Promises After Ida’s Devastating Floods

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A month after Ida’s devastating floods, there is still cleanup that needs to be done in Yonkers. Neighbors are calling for accountability after they were promised help, CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reported Friday. The damage was overwhelming. The hillside along Warburton Avenue gave way. Patio furniture, and even cars, were swallowed up. “I know that we’re living in a time of so much stuff that’s going on, but we definitely need them to come and show that they care and live up to their word,” said Annie Canty. A month after Ida caused mudslides in Yonkers, neighbors on Walburton Avenue say...
CBS New York

Demanding Answers: Advocates Say No One Is Taking Responsibility For Poor Conditions At Lower East Side Housing Complex For People With Disabilities

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Earlier this week, CBS2 told you about a group of tenants with disabilities who say they’ve been facing neglect and poor living conditions at a Lower East Side housing complex. Thursday, the city issued the building another violation, but still, advocates say no one is taking responsibility. Elizabeth Walker, who is deaf and visually impaired, lives at 174 Forsyth Street, a building for residents with disabilities. Many use wheelchairs and rely on the elevators. “See, this elevator right here never works. This one here, the door gets stuck,” Walker told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge through a translator. READ MORE: Tenants With...
‘I’m So Scared For My Life’: Rikers Island Detainee Shares Experiences Inside Jail Complex

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — State lawmakers questioned de Blasio administration officials about the crisis on Rikers Island on Friday after many of them toured the facility and witnessed the deteriorating conditions. In light of all of the progress being touted, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas spoke on the phone to 39-year-old Melvin Collins, who has been on Rikers Island for three years, awaiting trial on felony burglary charges. “Tell me about the violence,” Cline-Thomas said. “The officers’ lives are in jeopardy, it’s true. And the inmates’ lives are in jeopardy, too,” he said. “You have so many violent people coming in the jail because of what...
CBS New York

State Gets School Buses Rolling In Huntington, But Officials Scrambling For Long-Term Fix To Driver Shortage

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — School buses rolled out Thursday in Huntington, despite the district’s bus provider saying it has to cut dozens of routes. That forced Gov. Kathy Hochul to step in. The superintendent told CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan it wasn’t complete smooth sailing on all routes Thursday morning, but the bumps and bruises were minor thanks to a temporary, 11th hour compromise. It was 45 minutes late, but at least the bus arrived. However, Jenna Prada’s 8-year-old collapsed in tears because it wasn’t her driver she’s come to love. “She’s heartbroken. I had to, like, scoop her up and put her on the bus...
CBS New York

Nearly 900 Students In Toms River In COVD Quarantine Following District-Wide Outbreak

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Nearly 900 students in Toms River are in COVID quarantine after a district-wide outbreak of the virus. That means one in 14 students in Toms River have either had COVID or been impacted by the virus since the start of the school year. Some blame the district’s lax mask policy for the recent spike. As CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports, sophomore Navaeh Darby contracted COVID at Toms River High School South just days into the new school year. “On the first day of school, a lot of people didn’t wear their masks,” Darby said. “You’re accumulating all their germs, so now...
CBS New York

New Jersey Voters Evaluate Gubernatorial Candidates’ First Debate, Weigh In On Most Important Issues

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — We are a little more than one month from Election Day for New Jersey governor, and voters are evaluating the candidates’ first debate. Gov. Phil Murphy is doubling down on his debate stage pledge for no new taxes. “What I didn’t say last night is ‘I hope taxes go down,'” the governor said Wednesday. Tuesday night, the incumbent Democrat butted heads with his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli for their first debate in the governor’s race. “It looked like they were just arguing back and forth, like throwing shots at each other,” Newark resident Sierra Johnson said. CBS2’s Ali Bauman went around...
