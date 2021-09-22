Deana Carter Taps Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill For 25th Anniversary Album

Carly Pearce and Ashey McBryde teamed up for the first time to write and record a new song on Carly's new album, 29: Written In Stone, which is due out tomorrow (Friday, September 17th). The song is called “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” and as Carly tells us, Ashley was on her very short list of fellow artists she wanted to collaborate with. “I've only wanted to write with two of my peers, one being Luke Combs, and we wrote 'I Hope You're Happy Now,' which didn't suck, I guess, and Ashley, and I know that Ashley and I are very different, but in a lot of ways, musically and vocally, we're quite similar, and I would sit next to her in rounds that we've played over the years and just be like, 'Oh, I want to sing with her,' and I just asked her if she wanted to write a song, much like I did Luke, and she did.”

MUSIC ・ 13 DAYS AGO