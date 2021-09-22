Deana Carter Taps Ashley McBryde, Vince Gill For 25th Anniversary Album
Deana Carter will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her 5x platinum debut album, Did I Shave My Legs for This?, with the release of Did I Shave My Legs For This? 25th Anniversary Edition on November 5th. The project includes two new tracks, with Deana performing and producing 2021 versions of the hit single “Strawberry Wine,” featuring Lauren Alaina, Martina McBride, Ashley McBryde, Kylie Morgan and Vince Gill on guitar, as well as the title track, featuring Terri Clark, Sara Evans, Ashley McBryde, and Vince Gill.www.effinghamradio.com
