Spencer: First full-length trailer for Princess Diana film starring Kristen Stewart arrives

By Elizabeth Aubrey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3whzxd_0c5mgzTy00

The first full-length trailer for the Kristen Stewart -starring Princess Diana film Spencer has been released.

Spencer depicts the late royal during three weeks of 1991, as she was about to end her marriage to Prince Charles .

In the first teaser trailer released last month , Diana is seen locking herself away in a bathroom and there is also a montage that portrays her being chased by paparazzi photographers.

In the latest full length trailer, Diana is seen struggling to cope in the royal family as her marriage breaks down. There are also scenes portrayed featuring her children, William and Harry.

The trailer previews Stewart’s English accent and ends with her saying, “Will they kill me, do you think?”

As well as starring Stewart as the Princess of Wales, Spencer also features Jack Farthing as Prince Charles and – somewhat unusually – Amy Manson as Anne Boleyn, who was beheaded in the sixteenth century. Timothy Spall plays the Queen Mother’s equerry and Sean Harris the royal chef.

It is directed by Pablo Larraín and written by Steven Knight.

Reviewing the film, The Independent said: “The film is bound to infuriate traditionalists. Larraín and Knight have taken huge liberties with their subject matter ... Diana’s eating disorder is dealt with in graphic fashion. She is shown both throwing up and self-harming.

“Such moments may suggest Spencer is prurient and voyeuristic, with a tabloid mentality. In fact, it’s the opposite. Like Larraín’s earlier film Jackie , in which Natalie Portman starred as JFK’s grieving wife, this is a self-consciously poetic and elegiac affair.”

Spencer is released in UK cinemas on 5 November.

