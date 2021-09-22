CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACC Age Gap: Super seniors, early enrollees create challenges

By PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer
 11 days ago
Clemson linebacker James Skalski sees nothing odd about staying in college, no matter how many seasons he's been with the Tigers. Skalski, 23, is among the group of sixth-year “Super Seniors," who have taken advantage of redshirt rules — and the NCAA allowing athletes to extend their eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year — to continue their athletic college careers, in some cases, well beyond graduation.

