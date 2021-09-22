CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Fall for Dance in Victoria Texas

By Ingra
 4 days ago
After hours of practice on pointe, the ballerinas and dancers of Victoria are ready to inspire you to Fall for Dance. It's the Victoria Ballet Theatres Fall for Dance one-day exclusive performance at the Leo J Welder Center for the Performing Arts on September 25th and it is a cultural community event, you don't want to miss. The one-day performance offers two shows to choose from, one at 2 pm and the second performance of the evening at 7 pm as well.

Q92

Flashlight Tours Happening This Sunday at Yorktown Hospital

Yorktown Memorial Hospital in Yorktown Texas will be hosting a flashlight guide yourselves tour this SUNDAY, September 26th from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. during the day of course! You will be guided, so you don't get lost. However, it will be something of a 'self-guided tour.' This sounds like an awesome way to spend a Sunday as we get closer to Halloween. Bring your own flashlight! If you don't there will be some for sale at the hospital. The cost will be $20 per person and must be paid in cash upon arrival. No booking is necessary. More information here.
YORKTOWN, TX
Q92

What is the 'Devious Lick' Challenge on TikTok

Even though the videos have now been banned from TikTok, that does not stop the kids from still making these videos and posting them on other social platforms such as Snapchat or sending the videos to each other. While I have not seen any reports of damage from the Victoria...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

[VIDEO]: Flower/Beer Guys Make Big Entrance in Victoria Wedding

"Flower men" have become a huge wedding trend. TikTok and YouTube are full of entertaining video evidence and I was able to witness my own. Recently a lot of couples with no natural fit for the role have turned to grown men to play the role of flower man. The guys are making a whole production of it, adding lots of flairs and coming down the aisle to some less traditional music choices. This is just one thing that is trending for weddings in 2021. Below take a look at some other things that are trending for weddings right here in the Crossroads for 2021.
MONTGOMERY, TX
Q92

From Humble Beginnings on Water Street

Yesterday was a big day for Venturas as they broke ground on their second location in Victoria. The new location will be next to Springwood Medical Plaza at 6602 Nursery Drive. This will be a welcome addition to the Main Street Corridor. Will this be the start of more development in this area? Let's hope so! Construction will begin this month with a projected completion date in the spring of 2022. The new location will have a full-service bar, drive-thru, and a covered patio area for diners. The Navarro location will remain open. There are also many other restaurants coming to Victoria in the near future including Burger King, McAlister's Deli, Dunkin' Donuts, Arby's, and Taco Bueno. La Terraza Mexican grill is also opening soon at Victoria Mall.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Lots of Fun Stuff Going On Saturday in the Crossroads

SATURDAY is packed with fun things to do in the Crossroads!. Sometimes we hear people say there isn't much to do in our area, but they would not be talking about this weekend for sure. And bonus, the weather looks great throughout the weekend so far. So far so good!
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Don't Miss the Day of the Dead Parade In San Antonio 2021

One of Texas's most anticipated river celebrations, the Day of the Dead river parade in San Antonio is back on schedule and back in person. After having to go virtual last year due to COVID-19, one of the most anticipated Dias De Los Muertos celebrations in San Antonio, the Day of the Dead River Parade, in downtown SA has gotten the green light to go on as scheduled and in person on October 29th, 2021.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Q92

POLL: Who Has the Best Burgers in Victoria

It's time for another poll question from our listeners. Our last listener poll voted KBs BBQ as the best BBQ in Victoria. Here were the final results of that poll question. 1. KB's BBQ 39.11%, 2. Mumford's BBQ 32.16% 3.R N C BBQ (Food Truck) 22.36%. 4. Uncle Mutt's 3.52%...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Whose Life Will You Celebrate on the Day of the Dead Crossroads?

National Hispanic Heritage Month is September 15th through October 15th. For our Crossroads community, rich with Spanish and Mexican history, culture, and antiquity, we begin our celebration traditionally with the dead. The oldest art museum in the Crossroads, The Nave Museum, will be presenting, Dia De Los Muertos, A Time...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Welcome to Victoria, Home of The…

This might have been my favorite Question of the Day on one of our Townsquare Media Facebook posts of ALL TIME!. It's our Q of the D; Fill in the blank; Welcome to Victoria, Home of the___________. Okay, I've got to give a shout-out to DJ JP for thinking to...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

10 Most Frightening Horror Icons We Want to See in the Crossroads

It seems inclement weather brings out the crazy. People do wild things like bombard stores, drain gas stations, and make other interesting decisions. Right here in Victoria had a unique visitor right as Hurricane Nicholas hit land in Texas. Roaming Around Victoria. We reported a Michael Myers spotting along Galveston...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

The City of Victoria is Home to So Much History

You hear so many people say, 'I can't wait to leave this town' when referring to Victoria I am not one of them! I was born here and I ain't going anywhere. Not only is it home to Victoria's Great Coastal Texas Barbecue Trail, which is considered one of the best in the Country. Victoria is one of the oldest cities in Texas and has a wealth of fascinating history and a number of important historic sites including many that are in still use today.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

The Children's Discovery Museum Offers Gala Curbside

We could not have said it better ourselves, " It's been a wild year!" It's with a wild year in mind that the Children's Discovery Museum will offer their gala curbside and their auction, online. The Children's Discovery Museum invites you to help raise funds for the future of the...
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Texas Actress/Singer Sparkles In the #1 Movie "Cinderella"

I got a chance to watch the new Cinderella this weekend with the family. Apparently, we weren't the only ones. The new Camilla Cabello 2021 version of the classic tale dominated the Labor Day weekend. It was the #1 Streaming Movie in America, the #1 movie on Prime Video, it had 5.6 Billion views on TikTok and 1.1 Million households watched the movie in a span of 4 days. Not only that, the soundtrack did well on iTunes and other streaming sites.
TEXAS STATE
Q92

9/11 Memorial Ceremony Will Be Live Streamed

It's hard to believe that it has been 20 years since that horrific tragedy of 9/11. I still remember exactly what I was doing when the planes hit those towers. My wife was feeding our brand new baby girl. I was thinking, what kind of world did we bring my daughter into? I am also sure a lot of you remember what you were doing as well.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Czech This Out, We're Talking Chili and If Beans Go In It

I don't care how hot it is outside, if you live in Texas, you eat chili ALL YEAR LONG. Well, recently we heard that since we had a mild summer ( I mean only the heat index rose to over 109 degrees so far this season) it's likely we will have a mild winter. Lord, please let this winter be mild!
FLATONIA, TX
Q92

Have You Met My Brother, Gary Moses

One of the Ten Commandments of Victoria is "Thou Shall Recognize Gary Moses as Thy Brother." Gary Moses, known as Brother Gary Moses to each and every one of us has dedicated his life to promoting the people and events of the Crossroads community. You may have seen him around town before, shaken his hand... given him a hug while returning his genuine smile? But what do we really know about the man we all call "Brother?"
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Steve of 'Blue's Clues' Brings Back the Past With Heartfelt Message

I will just give you a fair warning, this is going to touch your heart and make you cry. Blue's Clues is actually turning 25 this week ... 25! To celebrate, Nick Jr. posted a video message to social media that literally has people crying ... including myself. To understand why so many are touched by the message, you need to go back to the beginning.
TV & VIDEOS
Q92

Trunk or Treat is Back For 2021

Mark your calendars for Sunday, October 24th! Come out for a safe evening of Halloween fun for kids and families! The event will be held in Deleon Plaza from 4:00-6:00. We will have vendors set up all around the square. There will also be a costume contest and a fantastic foam party. We are still in the planning phase of this event. If you would like to be a part of this event and set up a booth please call 361 573-0777 to reserve your spot.
VICTORIA, TX
Q92

Flashback Friday is Back on Q 92

Thanks to our friends at SCS Vape, I am proud to announce the return of your Flashback Friday Throwback show every Friday at Noon. The show originally was introduced back in 2016 and has been brought back by popular demand because it was such a big hit. It is the...
TV & VIDEOS
Q92

Ten Texas Stars To Binge This Labor Day Weekend

The Labor Day holiday weekend is upon us. As you know, it's the last full weekend of summer before every turns all fall. Sure, we're gonna barbecue, hang out with friends, maybe have our fantasy football draft or some other event...but there'll be some down time. This is also know as time to veg out and binge something off one of the multiple streaming services. They got me I belong to more than a few: HULU, NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME, DISNEY PLUS, YOUTUBE TV and HBO MAX. That reminds me something's got to go soon. This is ridiculous. Anyways, being from Texas, I thought I'd shine the light on some Texas stars and guide you to some great viewing this long weekend. Just a warning, not all of this stuff will be new. However, all of the shows on my list will be entertaining (at least to me). I will also try to keep them pretty short. A couple of seasons at the most. You won't have to devote all of our time to finishing. I don't want to keep you hanging after the long weekend. And, all these will be streaming. I know the SYFY channel was doing their marathon of the old "Twilight Zone" shows every long weekend. I'm not sure if they are continuing. This is good. I would always get sucked in and my weekend plans would be destroyed. That dang Burgess Meredith and his episode with the glasses..."but there was time now!" Ok, I'm rambling- let's get the good stuff...
TEXAS STATE
Q92 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

