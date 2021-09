Looking through my phone a picture popped up that I forgot about. Let me start by saying the breakfast taco game is strong in Victoria. From Pico De Gallo, back in the day, TNT and Don Lupe-Licious we have always had a plethora of choices. So I was in shock when I received this taco. Back in January, my family picked up breakfast tacos in Austin before we flew out. Are you kidding me? This breakfast taco cost me almost five bucks. Not only was it tiny it was made with a store-bought tortilla. Do people in Austin really consider this a breakfast taco?

VICTORIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO