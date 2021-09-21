Tybee Island Police arrest woman accused of throwing puppy in the ocean

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTGS) — Police said they have arrested a woman who attempted to drown her injured dog in the ocean. According to Tybee Island Police Department officials, officers responded to the area of South Beach for reports of a woman throwing an injured puppy into the ocean. When officers arrived, they spoke with Candy Marban who told them the dog was injured a week before and did she did not have the money to take it for medical treatment.