SAN ANGELO, TX – Dr. Kenneth Carrell, an assistant professor of physics at Angelo State University, has been awarded a two-year, $105,535 grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to fund an astrophysics research project that will also involve ASU undergraduate students, according to the Angelo State University Communications Department. Also director of the ASU Planetarium, Carrell was awarded the grant through the NSF’s new Launching Early-Career Academic Pathways in the Mathematical and Physical Sciences (LEAPS-MPS) program for his project titled “LEAPS-MPS: A Systematic…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO