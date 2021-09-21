Community Service Officer’s Observation Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle and Arrest

Eugene Police arrested a man in a series of commercial burglaries that occurred between last night and this morning. Eugene Police patrol responded to a series of commercial burglaries that occurred between 23:53 p.m. on September 21 and 5:36 a.m. September 22. The first two occurred at Pegasus Pizza and Laughing Planet, 2864 Willamette Street, just before midnight, when an object was thrown through a glass window or door and the cash registers targeted. The next burglary, which was similar in nature, was called in a little after 3 a.m. September 22, and took place at the Friendly Neighborhood Pub, 1601 Chambers Street. An area check for the suspect was again unsuccessful.

EUGENE, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO