Eugene, OR

Community Service Officer’s Observation Leads to Recovery of Stolen Vehicle and Arrest

By EDN-Staff Contributor
 8 days ago
On September 20 at 5:59 p.m., a Eugene Police Community Service officer was dispatched to take a report of a stolen Honda Accord at Iowa Street and Roosevelt Boulevard, from the victim, in his late 70s. The vehicle was stolen September 20, between 5:00 p.m. and 5:55 p.m., when the victim noticed it missing from the front of his residence. For the CSO’s initial investigation of the stolen vehicle, he was provided with the photo of the car and a possible suspect, later identified as Samuel Luis Reymundo, age 26, no listed address. CSOs serve a vital role for the community’s safety, enhancing response by responding to certain non-emergency calls for service, rather than deploying a sworn police officer.

eugenedailynews.com

Eugene, OR
Eugene Daily News is a hyper-local aggregator and content creator for Lane County Oregon.

