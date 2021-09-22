Sonoma's Abbot's Passage combines our favorite things: yum wines ​​and ​​shopping.

Katie Bundschu is our kind of gal. She's a sixth generation vintner (Gundlach Bundschu), totally down-to-earth, and did things her way when opening Abbot's Passage Winery & Mercantile in the heart of Glen Ellen. Long story short, AP, which officially opened this summer, feature wines that are mostly Rhone-focused, exploratory blends showcasing grapes from storied and lesser known vineyard sites in Sonoma County and beyond. (We can't get enough of the 2020 Sightline.) Along with guest tastings and bottle service at field tables set in the 100-year-old vines (stunning!), you can play shuffleboard and just chill on the Adirondack chairs.